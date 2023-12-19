The Big Picture In the featurette, the cast and crew of Percy Jackson and the Olympians discuss the inspiration behind the story.

Percy Jackson discovers he is a demigod and must train to reach his full potential, but he is framed for stealing Zeus' lightning bolt.

The upcoming Disney+ series will feature various antagonists, including Medusa, as Percy tries to clear his name and fulfill his quest.

The featurette opens with Rick Riordan, the author behind the books the television series is inspired on, talking about how he came up with the story for the adventures of Percy, Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), and Grover (Aryan Simhadri). When his young son was struggling with school, Riordan began to tell him stories about Greek mythology. By the time the author ran out of myths to share with his kid, he invented a new protagonist who could walk right into the world he had been talking about for a long time. The result was the first Percy Jackson book, which will be adapted in the first season of the Disney+ series.

The featurette opens with Rick Riordan, the author behind the books the television series is inspired on, talking about how he came up with the story for the adventures of Percy, Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), and Grover (Aryan Simhadri). When his young son was struggling with school, Riordan began to tell him stories about Greek mythology. By the time the author ran out of myths to share with his kid, he invented a new protagonist who could walk right into the world he had been talking about for a long time. The result was the first Percy Jackson book, which will be adapted in the first season of the Disney+ series.

While Percy used to lead a regular life while growing up, everything changes for him when he's informed that he's actually a demigod, and that he needs to train in order to reach his full potential. His journey eventually leads him to Camp Half-Blood, an institution dedicated to helping young people with powerful abilities. But when someone accuses Percy of stealing Zeus' lightning bolt, he needs to prove his innocence, in a debut journey that will make him cross paths with characters such as Ares (Adam Copeland), Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda), and Poseidon (Toby Stephens).

The Dangers of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

Just like Logan Lerman's version of the character did during the two films based on the franchise that came out in theaters long ago, Scobell's Percy will run into several antagonists throughout his journey, and not just the one framing him for theft. Medusa (Jessica Parker Kennedy) will do anything in her power to keep boy from reaching his goals, while many unexpected threats will be present along the way while Percy tries to clean his name. Just in time for Christmas, a new hero will fight his first battle, in what could become a new landmark series for Disney+.

You can check out Collider's exclusive featurette from Percy Jackson and the Olympians below, before the show premieres on Disney+ in the United States on December 20: