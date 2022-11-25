The return of Timothy Omundson to acting has been something fans have been excited for. The actor, who suffered a stroke back in 2017, returned as his famed character Detective Carlton Jebediah Lassiter in the television show Psych and since we've been gifted with Omundson beginning to show the world his talents yet again. So when he was cast in the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series for Disney+, fans were extremely happy for him!

In Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, it was emotional to see Omundson back in action because there were worries that he wouldn't return to acting after his health issues. But he has kept coming back to the characters we know and love him for and it has been so delightful to see. And now heading into to Percy Jackson and the Olympians, we get to see a new side of Omundson!

Playing Hephaestus in the series, Omundson seems to also be extremely happy about his role in the franchise. He took to Twitter to share his excitement for the first episode he filmed in a tweet. He wrote: "I wrapped , my first episode, last night. This show is going to BLOW your fins off it’s unlike ANYTHING I’ve ever been involved with. It’s going to be incredible. Thank You, Disney+."

Hephaestus is the god of blacksmiths and is a very gifted mechanic which, with Omundson and his beard, it is going to be exciting to see how they have him styled. But knowing that he loves the series already, and he just finished filming his first episode gives hope to fans of the beloved series. Following along with Percy (Walker Scobell) as he learns of his heritage and attends Camp Half Blood, the series has been adapted as movies before it and even a musical.

Now, the series promises to breathe new life into the franchise and with a cast that includes gods played by Omundson and Jason Mantzoukas, just to name a few, it is something that both kids and adults can be excited about. I'm just so happy that Omundson is back, and his excitement is infectious because we know how much he fought to get back to us all.

So until we know more about Percy Jackson and the Olympians, we're just going to have to take Omundson at his word. And who doesn't want to see him play Hephaestus?