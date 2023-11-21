The Big Picture The Percy Jackson and the Olympians series on Disney+ promises to be a more faithful adaptation than the previous films as the trailer showcases key moments from the book.

Through their encounter with the Minotaur, the trailer highlights Percy's close relationship with his mother, Sally, which is a driving force in the story.

The trailer introduces important elements from the beginning of Percy's story, such as his school field trip where he discovers he sees through the Mist. It also showcases Camp Half-Blood and Percy's interactions with other characters, like Annabeth, Luke, and Clarisse.

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians series is coming to Disney+ in December. Based on the bestselling book series by Rick Riordan, the first season will adapt the first book, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, becoming the second onscreen version of the story. In 2010, The Lightning Thief starring Logan Lerman hit theaters but was rejected by fans because of the liberties it took with the plot. The Disney+ series seems to have taken notes on what went wrong before. In only two and a half minutes, the newest trailer brings to life important moments from the book, already promising more accuracy than the films. With more scenes of the title character, played by Walker Scobell, the trailer demonstrates Percy's humor and loyalty as it advertises the new series.

The trailer introduces the world, telling the audience that all the Greek legends are true, but it is for the longtime fans more than anyone else. By including recognizable scenes from the Minotaur attack to the Lotus Hotel, the trailer shows fans their dedication to the story. It also provides a glimpse at many key characters. Certainly, all three quest-goers, Percy, Annabeth (Leah Jeffries), and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) appear, but they are far from the only recognizable faces. Sally Jackson (Virginia Kull), Chiron (Glynn Turman), Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn), Luke (Charlie Bushnell), Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda), and many more are featured in this brief look, as are the all-important monsters. Medusa (Jessica Parker Kennedy), Cerberus, and the Minotaur can all be seen briefly. But mostly, this trailer showcases Scobell's Percy Jackson as he embarks on a quest into a monster-filled world.

Image via Disney+ Percy Jackson & the Olympians 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, is coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt; with his friend's help, Percy must restore order to Olympus. Release Date December 20, 2023 Cast Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Lance Reddick, Toby Stephens Genres Action, Fantasy Seasons 1 Creator Rick Riordan, Jonathan E. Steinberg Streaming Service(s) Disney+

The New 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Trailer Highlights Percy and Sally's Relationship

Image via Disney+

This trailer highlights Percy's relationship with Sally, which is significant as it is his driving force throughout the first book. Opening with a younger Percy visiting the museum with his mother, the trailer explains the source of Percy's name: the Greek hero Perseus. Sally says he was more than a hero because he found a way to a happy ending, a hope that young Percy, who does not yet know the truth, will cling to during his quest. As Sally speaks, some of the dangerous experiences awaiting Percy flash across the screen, showing the odds Percy will face before he can be happy like his namesake.

As the trailer continues, Percy and Sally share several scenes. She tells her confused son that all her stories are true, a pivotal moment for the character that helps the audience to understand the series. Sally's voice tells Percy he is Half-Blood, and the screen shows Sally, Percy, and Grover in a car speeding down a dark road as a growling Minotaur chases them. Another clip of the Minotaur fight shows a heartfelt goodbye between mother and son as he refuses to leave her behind, and she tells him to "brave the storm." Percy can also be seen facing the Minotaur head-on. Though the Minotaur battle is important, it is only the beginning of Percy's journey, and the trailer shows that.

The Book's Opening Appears in the 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Trailer

Image via Disney+

Before he goes to Camp Half-Blood, Percy must find out who he is, which in the books happens during a school field trip. The trailer includes the same trip, featuring Grover, the bully, Nancy Bobofit (Olivea Morton), and many nods to the books. Percy sees a black pegasus (Blackjack?) on a rooftop, and things only get stranger, as Percy's narration in the trailer implies. Mr. Brunner, who fans will recognize as Chiron the centaur, appears in his wheelchair that hides his horse body. He encourages Percy and hands him a pen, which vibrates like it may be Riptide, Percy's easily disguised sword. This is another piece that must come at the beginning of Percy's story, as it sets up the rest, but that makes it so important to get right.

The 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Trailer Introduces Camp Half-Blood

Image via Disney Plus

Yet the most notable place in Percy Jackson's story is Camp Half-Blood, the only safe place for demigods to stay. This camp plays host to any demigod who can reach its magical borders and is full of kids. The trailer shows a picturesque view of the cabins, one for each of the Olympian gods. At camp, Percy meets several characters, like Annabeth, Luke, and Clarisse, who are all featured in the trailer. Clarisse pushes Percy over, and Luke attempts to help him find his place. Percy can be seen failing at archery and jokingly commenting that he doesn't need a sword (which he quickly corrects). The lighthearted approach to Percy is very accurate to the books, even if these specific moments are not pulled from the pages.

The trailer includes several nods to parts of the camp that fans will be excited to see. From small details, like the necklace on Annabeth's neck to the blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance of Mr. D (Jason Mantzoukas), the camp director and god of wine. The infamous capture-the-flag game also appears as Percy takes on Clarisse and her electric spear. Even Annabeth's invisible camp has a cameo. Percy enters the Poseidon Cabin, and Poseidon (Toby Stephens) gets his own appearance, while Chiron's voice tells him that his father needs his help. The trailer has Chiron explain the series' conflict: the missing Master Bolt, which Percy must find to prevent a war between the gods.

Percy, Annabeth, and Grover Embark on a Quest in the 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Trailer

Image via Disney+

Sprinkled throughout the trailer are scenes from the trailer are scenes of Percy's quest and the dangers he faces. The back of Medusa's head can be seen, and later, Percy fights a fire-breathing beast, likely the Chimera, as they are in an enclosed space, and in the book, he meets this monster in the St. Louis Arch. Another fan-favorite moment in the trailer is Percy and Annabeth's experience on the "Thrill Ride O' Love" at a deserted water park. Even the Lotus Hotel, where the quest is delayed for days, shows up as Hermes visits them there.

But, as if this quest doesn't have enough danger, there are also glimpses of the trio walking through the Underworld, encountering the three-headed guard dog Cerberus, and facing the villain, Ares (Adam Copeland), the god of war. In a particularly spoilery clip, Percy can be seen with Zues' Master Bolt and the doorman to Olympus. Certainly, fans of the book know what to expect, and now new fans do, too. The trailer takes viewers on a rapid-paced version of Percy's story while proving to fans that the show will honor the books, much to their relief.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will premiere on Disney+ on December 20.

WATCH ON DISNEY+