The Big Picture The new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series on Disney+ is set to premiere on December 20, generating excitement among fans as the release date approaches.

The latest trailer showcases Percy, Annabeth, and Grover facing new challenges on their quest to prevent a war on Mount Olympus from affecting the mortal world.

The adaptation aims to stay loyal to Rick Riordan's book series, with the creative team working closely with him and maintaining the story that audiences know and love.

Just over a month remains until viewers can return to Camp Half-Blood in Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The upcoming series has been a long time in the making, and anticipation only continues to ramp up as the December 20 premiere date draws closer. Disney isn't letting up on the excitement, either, and has released a new trailer ahead of the show's debut next month.

The newest trailer sees Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) face new challenges as they embark on their quest to stop an impending war on Mount Olympus affect the mortal world. Though Percy, only 12-years-old, has just learned he's a demigod and son of Poseidon, he quickly falls into his role as a hero — as there's no time to waste when various monsters pulled straight out of myth become all too real for him and his friends. Meanwhile, as the trio journeys across the U.S., Percy must also prove his innocence and find the person responsible for stealing Zeus' (the late Lance Reddick) lightning bolt.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians adapts the first book in Rick Riordan's series, The Lightning Thief. Riordan serves as executive producer on the series, alongside his wife Rebecca Riordan, director James Bobin, Jon Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Jim Rowe, Anders Engstrōm, Jet Wilkinson, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, and The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg. The ensemble cast features Adam Copeland, Toby Stephens, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Jay Duplass, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mantzoukas, Virginia Kull, Megan Mullally, Glynn Turman, Suzanne Cryer, Timothy Omundson, and more.

What Else to Expect From 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

Unlike the previous attempts to adapt Riordan's work, the Disney+ adaptation is shaping up to be on that fans of the books will love — with a few surprises still in store. During New York Comic Con 2023, creative team members for Percy Jackson spoke about bringing the series to life in a fresh way while remaining true to the books. Costume designer Tish Monaghan is especially excited to reveal the show's rendition of Medusa (played by Kennedy). While she imbued her own style into the character, she and the rest of the team took care to use descriptions directly from Riordan's writing. Additionally, Bobin acknowledged the importance of Percy Jackson to fans and wanting to get Percy's story right. Shotz and Steinberg added that having the Riordans be involved in the process helped them create and maintain the story audiences know and love.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuts its first two episodes on December 20. New episodes will release weekly on Wednesdays. Watch the new trailer below:

