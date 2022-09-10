This year's D23 Expo is in full swing, and Disney and its properties are releasing a slew of news throughout the weekend. Today, fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians were treated to more news about the new adaptation. While it's still a long way off, Disney has shared the first trailer to tide us over. The trailer doesn't reveal much about the series, but does an excellent job of setting up the tone fans can expect. With narration from Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) himself, we get our first looks at Camp Half-Blood, those iconic orange t-shirts, and even a hint at the danger to come.

Based on the bestselling book series by Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians centers on its title character, Percy Jackson. The first book in the series, The Lightning Thief, introduces readers to Percy, a 12-year-old boy who mostly lives a normal life. Until his teacher turns into a monster trying to kill him. When his mom finds out, she finally tells him the truth: Percy is a demigod. So, she sends Percy to Camp Half-Blood where he can be around other kids like him. While there, he learns more about himself and the world he once thought fiction. Soon, he becomes the center of a brewing war and travels across the U.S. to the Underworld to stop it before it escalates.

The new Percy Jackson series has been a hotly anticipated endeavor since Riordan first made the announcement back in 2020. At that point, the show had yet to receive the go ahead, but nevertheless, longtime fans of Riordan's book series waited eagerly for news. Disney officially sent the green light at the beginning of this year, making what almost seemed like a dream a reality. Since then, the show has found its lead cast and supporting cast, begun production, and set a tentative release year of 2024.

Prior to this series, a previous attempt was made in 2010 to bring Riordan's mythological world to life. The Lightning Thief was first adapted as a feature, led by Logan Lerman. Despite a great source material to pull from, the movie didn't land for most people, due largely in part because Riordan himself had little to no involvement on the project. Despite this, the movie eventually received a sequel, which adapted the second book, The Sea of Monsters. The movie series fizzled out afterwards.

The show adaptation also joins what seems to be a new trend of "childhood books receiving better adaptations," including the most recently announced and also highly anticipated Eragon series in the works with Disney+. Similarly, Spiderwick Chronicles is getting a revamp as a series, also from Disney+. Beyond Disney+, another familiar pipeline, Netflix re-adapted A Series of Unfortunate Events into a three-season show that covered every book in the series, much unlike its movie adaptation.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians also stars Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri as the core trio of Percy, Annabeth, and Grover. Additional cast includes Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Tim Sharp, Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, and Charlie Bushnell. Riordan and Jon Steinberg co-write the pilot directed by James Bobin. Executive producers are Steinberg, Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Dan Shotz, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson, Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently aiming for a 2024 release.

