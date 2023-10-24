The Big Picture Disney+ is premiering its adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on December 20, offering a unique world and visual effects that cater to both younger and older audiences.

The visual effects team aimed to create an Underworld that wasn't too frightening for children, showcasing different walks of life instead of ominous souls.

The design of the minotaur was toned down to strike a balance between being scary and not too frightening, ensuring that it feels real and that the stakes are high in the fight scenes.

Disney+'s adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians makes its two-episode debut on December 20, offering viewers an exciting new take on Rick Riordan's middle grade fantasy series. From we've already seen of the television series — whether be through trailers, first look images, and more — it already seems to be one with a unique world ripped straight from the pages and then some. However, designing the series was quite the challenge, especially when it came to creating the visual effects of the Percy Jackson world.

At this year's New York Comic Con, visual effects supervisors Erik Henry and Jeff White were on-site to discuss the series. During roundtable interviews, they spoke with Collider's Arezou Amin about creating a world that stands out. Henry shared that one way they achieved this was in how they approached the Underworld and deciding the look of the souls. Rather than opt for ones that looked ominous, they wanted to showcase "different walks of life." In doing so, they were able to build an Underworld that wouldn't be too frightening for a younger audience and that would appeal to the adult audience.

"You know, a person who looks like they lost their life in a skiing accident, a matador, and a person who fell asleep and never woke up, and they're in their pajamas. So you, I think really importantly, take away some of the scariness of it, and yet you still have something that, for an older audience, they get the humor of it. That's kind of one of the ways in which we balance things kind of differently and handle it, I think, in a good way."

Why Erik Henry and Jeff White Couldn't Make This Iconic Monster Too Scary

Henry also how they tried to use a similar tactic when designing the minotaur that appears early in the season, saying that they had to tone down some aspects of it. White continued by saying "it was good you have those checks and balances." While they were aiming for a scary monster, they again didn't want the kids watching Percy Jackson to turn it off. So, they broke down the creature with a few key parts, such as using less teeth, making the cheeks less gaunt, and adjusting lighting. They eventually reached a minotaur they were satisfied with, and White thinks it's the perfect balance of "scary but not run-out-of-the-room scary" while still feeling real.

"I think the sequence treads that line perfectly. It's not like a lot of fights against the CG creature where it's just like there are no stakes here, nobody's in danger, it's just two people impossibly battling each other. No, you really feel Walker [Scobell, Percy Jackson] fighting this creature. He is down in the mud, and he was up for all of it. I was so impressed with him in terms of how he shot that sequence, so I'm excited for him to see it, actually."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres December 20 on Disney+, with new episodes releasing on Wednesdays.