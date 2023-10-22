The Big Picture Using ILM's Volume technology allowed the Percy Jackson team to create realistic environments when filming on location wasn't possible.

The Volume provided a greater sense of what was happening in a scene compared to using a blue screen, resulting in more dynamic shots and a more immersive experience for the actors.

Director James Bobin praised the Volume for its realistic lighting and its ability to make the set of the Met feel like a genuine indoor space, even though it was set up for camera shots.

Just under two months remain until Disney+'s adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuts, bringing an exciting new rendition of Rick Riordan's books to the screen. Based on the trailer and other peeks at the series so far, Percy Jackson already promises to be a rich fantasy world — from the practical production and costume design to the bigger visual effects. Creating the look of the series was just as massive an undertaking, and the Percy Jackson team had one major asset on their side: ILM's Volume technology.

During roundtable interviews at New York Comic Con 2023, visual effects supervisors Jeff White and Erik Henry discussed how using the Volume helped production on Percy Jackson when they couldn't film on location or in other instances. When speaking with The Geeky Waffle's Candace Kaw, White noted that a major part of their job was "to create an environment" for the actors when shooting on location wasn't an option. Moreover, using the Volume meant that the creative team would be able to have a greater sense of what was happening in a particular scene, whereas opting for a blue screen wouldn't allow them the same benefits. As such, the process was a little more involved.

"But with this, you have to do it all ahead of time. But that means that Dan Hennah [production designer] is very involved and Erik’s very involved, and our cinematographer, Pierre Gill, was very involved in terms of how these came together. Then, when we're actually shooting, the biggest benefits are through the lens you see the world, and that means that they found shots that we didn't even have storyboarded but just were in the environment."

James Bobin Recalls One Iconic Scene Filmed in the Volume

Image via Disney+

Like White and Henry, director and executive producer James Bobin enjoyed using the Volume, also noting how useful it is in creating environments through more effective means. Although there are some limitations when using the Volume, Bobin was overall satisfied with the experience: "But it is a different discipline because of the LED and the nature of the screens, and the shot selection is a bit different because there are rules about what you can and can't do in the volume. But generally, I thought it did an incredible job, and I really loved working in it because the light it provides is just incredible, and it just really feels interesting to me all the time."

Additionally, Bobin touched upon recreating the Met interior using the Volume. He shared that "you don't know you're not in the Met when you are even on set." Despite the realism of the set, the Volume was a different experience because it "is basically set up for the camera shot," meaning that clashing would happen. Regardless, it still offered a realistic feeling for the team: "You don't feel like you're in on the blue screen all day, and being on a blue screen is not fun. Being in the Met all day is totally fine and acceptable, and that's quite a good way to spend your time, but you really think you've been indoors in the museum all day. You don't think you've been on the stage. It's very weird."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuts with its first two episodes December 20 on Disney+. New episodes will release weekly every Wednesday.