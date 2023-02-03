Percy Jackson and the Olympians is one series the fans of the books are eagerly waiting for. The Disney+ series is set to realize author Rick Riordan’s vision for his characters and is expected to be quite close to the source material. The show casts young actor Walker Scobell in the titular demigod role and recently wrapped filming. While it was Becky Riordan who first updated fans about the wrap, Disney+ too recently affirmed the production’s end with a video post on Twitter.

In the short video, we see Scobell in his costume, underwater holding a card that says, “That’s a wrap! Percy Jackson Season 1.” He then picks up another card that quips “Send help!” The fact that the clip was shot underwater affirms that Percy might meet his father Poseidon at one point. Also, it could be a part of a bigger setup for an action sequence. We’ll only know when the series comes out. Riordan in past has divulged that the series contains some action-packed sequences and will also see Percy wielding a sword.

The Disney+ series is the second attempt to adapt Riordan’s work after the movie adaptations of the first two books in 2010 and 2013. While the books are quite famous, the movies failed to make a mark mostly due to the author’s lack of involvement. Though given he’s involved now fans can rest assured the series will stick to characteristics that made books so great. Riordan previously revealed in a blog post that he’s quite optimistic about a Season 2 renewal. However, such things usually depend on whether the series gets a good response from the audience.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Author Rick Riordan Says Lance Reddick & Toby Stephens Have a "Godly Aura"

The pilot episode is co-written by Riordan along with Joe Steinberg and is directed by James Bobin. The series casts Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth, Aryan Simhadri as Grover, Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson, Percy's mother, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, Percy's absentee father, Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano, Sally's husband and Percy's stepfather, Lance Reddick as Zeus, Jay Duplass as Hades, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Adam Copeland as Ares, Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, Ares’ daughter and many more.

The series is executive produced by the Riordans, Steinberg, Bobin, Dan Shotz, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson, Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians currently has no release date but is expected to premiere in 2024. You can check out the new clip below: