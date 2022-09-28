While we are still some way off from a release date for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, we have in recent weeks seen our appetites slightly sated with little nuggets about the series. At the last D23 Expo, Disney released as part of its properties, the first trailer for the new adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling novels. The trailer returns us to Camp Half-Blood while also offering a little tease of the danger that ultimately looms over the horizon.

With a tentative release date set for 2024 on Disney+, we will begin to get more insight as to what the series holds as the weeks and months go by. Walker Scobell, who plays the titular demigod in the series, has already begun to open that treasure chest of information. Speaking to IMDb, Scobell revealed that the new series adaptation will be bringing the Greek God of war, Ares, to our screens, and we will get to see the pair square off in a climactic battle. "It was the Ares fight. That was probably the coolest fight in the whole series," Scobell said. "When I got cast for this, the first thing I thought was, 'Ares fight.' I'm so excited to do it."

The addition of Ares in the series might not mean much for some, however, for fans who are familiar with the source material upon which the series is based, it is a welcome development. This is not the first time Riordan’s work has been subject to an adaptation, the 2010 Logan Lerman film which did not see contributions from Riordan, did not have Ares in it. The film, however, had Hades, god of the underworld replace Ares as the antagonist.

While the adaptation he led was not as much of a success as the source material, Lerman has in the period since the announcement of the new series voiced his support, saying “I’m really excited and curious to see it. I think everything I’ve seen so far, just about casting and how they’re doing it, and that Rick [Riordan] is running it just makes me happy. It makes me happy for the fans, and excited for this new generation to watch it.” When the actor was questioned if he would be involved in the new adaptation, he refuted that claim.

Despite not knowing who will star as Ares in the series, we do at least know who will play his daughter. Dior Goodjohn will portray Clarisse La Rue, the tough and competitive daughter of the god of war. La Rue is also the camp bully – it runs in the family, I guess. Joining Goodjohn and Scobell on the series are Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries, Charlie Bushnell, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, and Timm Sharp. will also appear as a guest star.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will release on Disney+. The series, however, does not have a release date yet.