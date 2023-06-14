The Percy Jackson books written by Rick Riordan, had earned on-screen adaptations first in 2010 with Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and then a sequel in 2013 with Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. Suffice to say none of those projects pleased Riordan greatly, however, the author got another shot at adapting his work with Percy Jackson and the Olympians set to arrive at Disney+ next year after wrapping filming.

As we await the show's descent from the glorious peaks of Olympus, Riordan reflects on the worrying times at the start of the journey. Early on in production, Leah Sava Jeffries was cast as Annabeth Chase, the semi-godess daughter of Athena. Jeffries who is Black, would be playing one of the book's protagonists, who was written as white. What would follow on the internet was a barrage of criticism at the casting decision, one that prompted Riordan to mount a staunch defense of the decision.

Riordan, now in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, doubles down on his defense of Jeffries and why the actress suits the role. The author also goes on to offer a thought-provoking analysis of the event saying in part:

“For Leah, she should not have to deal with that. She should be allowed to practice her profession and her art, and to be recognized as a talented actor who got a part because she merited getting the part, without dealing with this speculation of it was only this or it was only that — ‘It was a quota, It was wokeness,’ whatever, blah, blah, blah. That didn’t sit well with me. “I am first and foremost always a teacher, and that was a teachable moment. That was a moment that I needed to say, ‘OK, hold on. Let’s examine this, and let’s examine what you’re saying and why you’re saying it.’

Image via Disney

Leah Sava Jeffries Is Not Alone

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is not the only major project to have experienced such vitriol in recent months within the industry. Halle Bailey's casting as Ariel in the live action remake of The Little Mermaid by Disney drew criticism as did the casting of a number of Black actors in Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Riordan in his interview offers a pathway towards critical self-examination in an effort to stem the flow of violent attacks against these talented actors for no justifiable reason. The author adds:

"Racism, I believe, is not something we have or don’t have. That’s the wrong conversation. I think we’re all prone to that. I mean, to believe anything else is to ignore the entirety of human civilization. Racism, colorism, it’s always been with us. So it’s not helpful for us to say, ‘Oh, I’m not racist.’ Of course we are. What the question really is, is do we recognize it? And do we work on it? Or do we deny it? Those are the choices. “That’s the conversation I was trying to frame —this is clearly not a valid thing to attack a young girl who worked very hard, and was cast out of hundreds of other young actresses that we looked at, because she was so good at embodying the soul, the personality of that character. She shouldn’t have to deal with that. And I want her to know that I stand behind her 100 percent. The entire team of the Percy Jackson series stands behind her unconditionally."

Percy Jackson Season 1 is currently expected to release sometime in 2024. Watch the first teaser below: