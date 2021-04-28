Percy Jackson fans emerge from the shadows, as development is currently underway for the Disney+ television show adaptation. Author Rick Riordan announced earlier today on his blog account and his Twitter account that they are currently casting for their titular hero. While there was a missed opportunity to have a reality competition showdown in a Greco-Roman colosseum style, an open casting call is also the right choice. Based on his bestselling YA fantasy series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Riordan disclosed that his books were getting another adaptation by Disney+ back in 2020.

Percy Jackson follows the 12-year-old demigod of the same name as he discovers that he is the son of Poseidon. Assuming that the first season will follow the first book, Percy undertakes a quest to save his mother from the underworld and prove his innocence when accused of stealing Zeus' lightning bolt. In 2010 and 2013, two films were released starring Logan Lerman as Percy, both of which received mixed reviews from critics, audiences and hard-core book fans. Disney+’s version is a chance to please fans with a more faithful adaptation, and an opportunity to explore Riordan’s world more fully.

Riordan details the casting process and key details in his blog post, stressing that this indeed is a preliminary search. For the film series, Percy was aged up by the casting of Lerman, who was 18 at the time of its release. Riordan confirmed that they are looking for an actor who can “play 12,” in order to more fully match the book character. He also confirms that they are not looking to cast a specific ethnicity for Percy, and that after this casting decision is made, the team will move on to the other big roles of Annabeth and Grover (originally played by Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson in the films).

Percy Jackson is the perfect addition to Disney+’s family-appropriate streaming library and IP hoarding aspirations. They are currently beefing up their content, and just announced a streaming deal with Sony Pictures to license new movies following their release in theaters. Other works currently in development for Disney+ capitalize on their large amount of IP, including the Enchanted sequel Disenchanted (which just added Maya Rudolph to the cast), a live-action Peter Pan & Wendy, as well as the highly anticipated Cruella film streaming next month. With any luck and a whole lot of fan engagement, Disney+ will have another vibrant world to draw ideas from with Percy Jackson.

Percy Jackson currently has no release date attached, but we will be sure to share it when it gets announced.

