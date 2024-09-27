The son of Poseidon will soon be returning for more adventures with the second season of Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The series is based on the Percy Jackson book series by Rick Riordan, and some people have been wondering if there could be a multiverse based on prior Percy Jackson films released in 2010 and 2013. However, Riordan has said not to expect anything of that sort - at least for the time being.

In an interview with People, Riordan spoke about the possibility of a multiverse that could see Walker Scobell, who plays Percy in the show, cross paths with Logan Lerman, who played Percy in the two films released by 20th Century Fox: Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. "It was a very conscious decision that we said, 'Okay, we're not going to deal with the movie stuff,'" Riordan said. "I don't want anything to overshadow the new young cast and take away from them. This needs to be their moment, and we need to give them room to breathe and be these characters without worrying about anything that came before." The author added:

"I mean, Marvel didn't get into the multiverse — how many movies were they into it before they introduced that concept? So I think if that were to happen, that's way down the line."

Season 2 of 'Percy Jackson' Will Continue His Story

The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on the first book in the series, The Lightning Thief, saw Percy discover his identity as the demigod son of Poseidon while teaming up with Camp Half-Blood classmates Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) to recover Zeus' stolen lightning bolt. While he is successful in this mission eventually, Percy figures out that Zeus' father, the Titan Kronos, is behind the plot. Season 2 of the show will adapt the second book in the series, The Sea of Monsters, and depict Percy's continuing battle to stop Kronos while encountering problems along the way with Luke (Charlie Bushnell).

Riordan hasn't been shy about his dislike of the 20th Century Fox films, but is much more involved creatively with the Disney+ series, speaking very highly of the upcoming season. "The beauty of doing Sea of Monsters on the TV screen is that all those little stories that Annabeth tells us about her background with Luke and Thalia in the book aren't just stories," he said. Scobell, Jeffires, and Simhadri are back for Season 2, alongside new cast members including Daniel Diemer, Timothy Simons and Tamara Smart as Zeus' daughter Thalia.

An exact release date for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 hasn't been released, but is expected to drop in 2025. Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+.

