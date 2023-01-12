Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson and the Olympians series has long been a childhood staple for many, providing five books worth of Greek-mythology inspired adventure and multiple other books within the universe. In 2010, Percy Jackson headed to the screen for the first time in a movie adaptation and an eventual sequel. And while it was... less than stellar, one good thing came out of it: Logan Lerman in the title role. As Disney+ gears up to revamp the series for television, one casting fans of the franchise are dying to see is the return of Lerman, but this time in the role of Greek god Poseidon. It would be a fitting shift for Lerman considering that Poseidon is Percy's father.

However much fans are itching for Lerman's return, he doesn't think he could pull off the role. In an interview with Esquire, Lerman shared one major factor for his reasoning: age.

"I get people asking me all the time if I’m gonna play Poseidon, and I’m like, ‘Am I old enough to play Poseidon?’ I don’t think I’m old enough for that one! I wouldn’t cast me in that role if I was part of the creative team. I don’t know, these are all hypotheticals, so I have no idea."

Beyond age, Lerman also notes that no one has reached out to him regarding a cameo as Poseidon. He also doesn't think he's right for the role in general, nor does it strike him as something he'd be interested in currently. And he assures he's not trying to keep anything secret.

"I don’t think I’m right for that anyways. I also just don’t even know if it’s interesting to me, in terms of: I don’t even know what that would be. But there’s not a secret that’s waiting to be announced or something like that. I do get asked a lot about it, and I hate to disappoint and be like, 'No, I don’t know anything, and I’m not involved,' but that’s the truth."

The upcoming series is set to adapt the first book, The Lightning Thief, in Season 1. It follows 12-year-old Percy (Walker Scobell), a kid whose ordinary life is completely upended after he's attacked. Soon, his mother reveals that Percy is a demigod and sends him to Camp Half-Blood where he can be safer and around other kids like him. But the danger continues when Percy and his new friends Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) embark on a quest to stop a brewing war before it's too late.

The show boasts a powerhouse ensemble that includes Jay Duplass, Timothy Omundson, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Charlie Bushnell, Olivea Morton, Glynn Turman, Tim Sharp, Dior Goodjohn, Jason Mantzoukas, Virginia Kull, and Megan Mullally. Riordan and Jon Steinberg co-wrote the pilot episode that's directed by James Bobin. Steinberg, Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Dan Shotz, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson, Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg executive produce.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians doesn't have a release date but is on track to premiere sometime in 2024. Watch the first teaser below: