The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiered more than a year ago, becoming an instant hit for Disney+. The success of the first season resulted in a second season being ordered. However, production remains ongoing as filming for the second season began in the fall of 2024 and will end shortly into 2025. The series is based on the written works of author, Rick Riordan, with the first season chronicling the events in the first novel, The Lightning Thief. Season 2 will cover the second novel, The Sea of Monsters, and Walker Scobell, who stars as the titular character, Percy Jackson, has teased that the second season will be markedly different from the first.

The first season of the series saw a lot more conversational action than it did actually action. The Olympus-powered characters did not do nearly as much jousting as their palpable disdain for one another would suggest. However, while speaking in a recent interview with TV Insider, Scobell revealed that Season 2 will undergo a tonal shift, featuring a happier titular character than the first season, noting that Season 2 “starts off in a little bit of a different place, at least for Percy, than the book, just because of how much bigger I’ve gotten.” Adding, “And I would say he’s a little bit happier than he is in the book…I feel like he’s definitely changed a little bit since we last saw him.”

Season 2 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Will Be Action Packed

Image via Disney+

Percy did seem slightly dour for the most part in the first season of the hit Disney+ series and a happier version of the character would certainly be welcomed. A cheerful character is, however, not the only change we will see as the tone shifts in the second season. A lot "more action" is set to descend upon Mount Olympus. Previewing the upcoming season, Scobell reveals:

“This season has a lot more action than last season for sure. I feel like last season was very much like, we would stay in one place and have conversation and then there’d be an action sequence, you know what I mean? It was awesome. But this season, the stakes are higher for our characters, so it almost feels like there’s never a place where we just stop and talk. We’re almost always doing something, which I think it fits this book perfectly. There’s just so much at stake for our characters.”

On its way to securing strong viewership for Disney+, Percy Jackson and the Olympians earned scores of 91% from critics and 79% from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. So, it is fair to say that there is great expectation for the second season. It's an excitement shared by Riordan himself, revealing last month that what he had seen of Season 2 is impressive. "I'm looking forward to everything about PJO season two! I've seen early cuts of the first two episodes now (without any post-production effects yet) and they are already amazing," he revealed.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 does not have a release window yet. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the series and watch the first season of Percy Jackson on Disney+.