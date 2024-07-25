The Big Picture Get ready for more excitement as Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 introduces new character Tyson, Percy's half-brother, played by Daniel Diemer.

The panel at San Diego Comic Con 2024 revealed some behind-the-scenes insights and teases for the upcoming season, keeping fans eager for more.

Season 2 will likely adapt the second book, The Sea of Monsters, continuing the faithful accuracy to Rick Riordan's original novels.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians brought the thunder to San Diego Comic Con 2024 today with an all-new presentation on the Hall H stage. The cast and crew behind Disney+'s smash-hit novel adaptation took fans in attendance behind the scenes of the acclaimed series, giving some new insight into Percy's (Walker Scobell) quest to find Zeus' (Lance Reddick) Lightning Bolt. Even better, the panelists also provided some teases of what fans can expect from the upcoming second season. The most exciting tidbit was that Daniel Diemer will be joining the cast in Season 2 as Tyson, a cyclops, and Percy's half-brother.

Collider's Aidan Kelley, who appeared at the panel, said Diemer sent in a video to the panel sharing how excited he is, and revealing that he is a big fan of the books. For those who have not read the books, Tyson is described as a shy, awkward cyclops with a big heart, who finds a home with Percy after learning Poseidon is his father. The "Big Three" cast members of Percy Jackson of the Olympians were in attendance at Thursday's Hall H panel, with Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri showing their chemistry is just as effective off-screen as it is in the show. They were also joined by their co-star Virginia Kull, co-creator Jonathan E. Steinberg, and executive producer Dan Shotz. Even the moderator had some godlike power, with Hades actor Jay Duplass conducting the festivities.

What Is 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 2 About?

Close

Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians was widely praised by fans for its faithful accuracy to Rick Riordan's original novels. With that in mind, Season 2 of the series will almost certainly be following suit by keeping that accuracy in place. Season 1 was an adaptation of the first book in the series, The Lightning Thief, so Season 2 will likely be adapting the second book, The Sea of Monsters.

The Sea of Monsters picks up shortly where the first book left off, with Grover (Aryan Simhadri) going missing after he was given a vitally important mission. Percy, Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), and Percy's half-brother Tyson chart a treacherous course to the Sea of Monsters to see if they can find their long-lost friend. The journey will not be easy, as the Sea lives up to it's name with its large variety of deadly creatures, including a sinister and violent cyclops.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is now available to stream on Disney+.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Demigod Percy Jackson leads a quest across America to prevent a war among the Olympian gods. Release Date December 20, 2023 Creator Rick Riordan, Jonathan E. Steinberg Cast Walker Scobell , Leah Jeffries , Aryan Simhadri , Jason Mantzoukas , Adam Copeland Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

