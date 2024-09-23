A thrilling new cast update for Percy Jackson and the Olympians just dropped, as Disney+ has announced that Tamara Smart (Resident Evil) will join the series as the fan-favorite character Thalia Grace, who also just happens to be the daughter of the sky god, Zeus. Smart will appear as a recurring guest star in Season 2 of the epic adventure series, alongside series regulars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer.

The second season of the hugely popular series is based on The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Disney Hyperion’s bestselling Percy Jackson series by the immensely successful author Rick Riordan. In the books, Thalia is the demigod daughter of Zeus, who makes a final stand to defend her friends at the borders of Camp Half-Blood. Instead of letting her die, Zeus turned her into a tree, which now powers the force field that keeps the camp safe. Thalia is described as tough and sharp, with a rebellious, punk attitude, and she’s fiercely loyal to her friends and distrusts the world in which her father inhabits.

There's also a poignant touch in casting Smart as the daughter of Zeus. The late Lance Reddick played Zeus in the first season of the series, and the pair had worked together on Resident Evil, with the pair once again playing father and daughter. Smart noted the connection and added that she hoped to help keep Reddick's memory alive.

“I’m so grateful and excited to be joining the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. It’s so close to my heart. Lance Reddick and I always spoke about working together again, so it’s that much more special and important to me to play his daughter once more as Thalia, and to keep his memory alive. I feel his presence all around me and strive to make him proud on this exciting journey.”

Who Is Thalia Grace and Why Is She So Important?

In addition to the announcement, Riordan released a statement hailing the casting decision and explaining why Thalia Grace is such a pivotal part of his stories:

"Thalia Grace is one of the most important characters in the Percy Jackson universe, so the right casting was critical. Thalia is a powerful warrior, a fiercely loyal friend, and a demigod rebel with a very ‘punk’ / ‘rage-against-the-machine’ sensibility. As soon as we saw Tamara Smart play this role, we knew we had found our daughter of Zeus. She was, no pun intended, electric. Tamara puts the ‘grace’ in Thalia Grace!"

The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently in production in Vancouver. The series will drop on Disney+ sometime in 2025. Until then, you can check out the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Demigod Percy Jackson leads a quest across America to prevent a war among the Olympian gods. Release Date December 20, 2023 Creator Rick Riordan, Jonathan E. Steinberg Cast Walker Scobell , Leah Jeffries , Aryan Simhadri , Jason Mantzoukas , Adam Copeland Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

