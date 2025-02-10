With the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians beginning filming in the fall of last year, there is still some time before we get to see our heroes back onscreen. Based on the written works of Rick Riordan's series of best-selling books, the series earned a second season renewal, shortly after the first premiered. The series follows the journey of the demigod, Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), as he goes about discovering the mythical world and family feud he was born into. Joining him on his quests are his friends, Grover (Aryan Simhadri), and Annabeth (Leah Jeffries).

After figuring out the mess that was The Lightning Thief, and preventing an all-out war on Mount Olympus. Season 2 will be adapting the next book in the saga, The Sea of Monsters. Percy is now preparing himself for his eventual battle against Kronos (Nick Boraine), and given how formidable the King of the Titans is, Percy will be needing all the help he can get from his friends Annabeth and Grover. In an interview with TV Insider, Scobell reveals that while Percy's friends are there to help, there'd be some friction in the friendship unit come the new season. “Percy and Annabeth, they have a little bit of an argument at the beginning that kind of [lingers],” Scobell confirms. “It gets resolved at the end, but I think we’re playing into the fact that we’ve all grown and our characters have spent a lot of time apart. So it’s like we all have these new dynamics. Our relationships with each other are very different.”

After the events in the first season where Percy and his friends helped retrieve Zeus' lightning bolt, the trio separated, promising to reconvene later. Cast when he was 12, and now 16, Scobell revealed challenges with playing significantly younger characters. “I think the most difficult thing about this season is balancing out how young he is still and also still staying me,” he admitted. “It’s weird filming with [costars Leah Sava Jeffries, who plays Annabeth, and Aryan Simhadri, who plays Grover] now because we’re still playing the same characters we played when we were 12, and now we’re so much older.”

Season 2 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Welcomes New Characters

Image via Disney

Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will feature a number of returning and new stars. The new cast members include Tamara Smart (Resident Evil) who will play Thalia Grace, daughter of the King of Gods, Zeus. The show has also cast Daniel Diemer as Tyson, the cyclops son of Poseidon and Percy’s half-brother. While their father, Poseidon, and his brothers, Zeus and Hades, do not entirely agree on several issues (and that is putting it lightly). There is no sibling rivalry between Tyson and Percy, according to Scobell. "I was so excited the first day we did our audition together…he walked in and he had this necklace with a trident on it that he’s had for years before this. He was also a big Percy Jackson fan when he was younger, so yeah, I can’t imagine anyone else as Tyson. He just completely owned it,” the actor revealed. Other new cast members include Rosemarie DeWitt, Aleks Paunovic, Kevin Chacon, Beatrice Kitsos, and Andra Day.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 does not yet have an official release date, but is expected to be released in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the series and watch Percy Jackson on Disney+.