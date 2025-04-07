All hail the Gods of Olympus! Because by the grace of the almighty Zeus, who has thankfully reclaimed his lightning bolt, the Disney+ original show Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be returning for a second season. After a first season which covered the events in the first novel, The Lightning Thief, of author Rick Riordan's book series. The second season will turn its attention to book two, The Sea of Monsters, and will feature the return of Walker Scobell as the titular character, Percy Jackson, alongside his friends, Annabeth Chase (Leah Jeffries), and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri). Season 2 is set to bring on a number of new characters, including Tantalus, played by Timothy Simons, who has since addressed his role in the series.

The first season of the Disney+ series was widely well-received, in part due to the excellent portrayals of several characters. Such is the standard Simons must strive to attain in his delivery of Tantalus. Speaking in an interview with Screen Rant, The Handmaid's Tale actor described his experience of playing the demigod as being "an incredibly fun, wildly good time." He went on later to jokingly note that his children respect him more since he took on the role. Simons comments on his upcoming role in Greek mythology, reads:

"I found that one to be an incredibly fun, wildly good time. All the adults in that show get to be so silly and just have a great time, and all the kids have to take everything deadly seriously. But this provided me with a lot of street cred for my kids, who had just gotten into Percy Jackson when I got cast. It really helped out around the house."

Who is Tantalus in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'?