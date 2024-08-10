The Big Picture Percy Jackson Season 2 is in production, following the events of book two: The Sea of Monsters.

Main characters Percy, Annabeth, and Grover are back, with new addition Tyson the cyclops.

Fans can look forward to a chariot race and more Percabeth moments in the upcoming season.

After the wildly successful first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, fans have been eager to see what is in store for the second season. What fans expected until now, is that Season 2 will follow the second book of the Percy Jackson series by Rick Riordan, The Sea of Monsters, since the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians followed the first book: The Lightning Thief. Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Leah Jeffries), and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) are also all expected to reprise their roles as the main protagonists of the Percy Jackson series. We recently learned that the second season has begun filming.

At D23, Collider's Aidan Kelley and Taylor Gates were in the audience for the big Friday night presentation, which featured teases about Season 2, including meeting Tyson (Daniel Diemer), Grover wearing the iconic wedding dress, and the fact that Percabeth fans have a lot to look forward to. The panel also included a short teaser for the new season, with a peek at Percy participating in a chariot race.

What Do We Know So Far About Season 2?

The second book in the Percy Jackson series follows the title character Percy Jackson returning to Camp Half-Blood after retrieving Zeus' lightning bolt and returning it to Mount Olympus. Upon returning after a tense (both in book and show) reunion with his father, Posedian, the demi-god, meets his half brother, a cyclops named Tyson. The events of book two are described on Rick Riordan's website as

When Thalia’s tree is mysteriously poisoned, the magical borders of Camp Half-Blood begin to fail. Now Percy and his friends have just days to find the only magic item powerful to save the camp before it is overrun by monsters. The catch: they must sail into the Sea of Monsters to find it. Along the way, Percy must stage a daring rescue operation to save his old friend Grover, and he learns a terrible secret about his own family, which makes him question whether being the son of Poseidon is an honor or a curse.

Fans have already seen the events of books one and two played out in previous movie adaptations that starred Logan Lerman as Percy, but subsequent plans for movie adaptations were axed after their lack of success. The Disney+ show has seen widely positive fan reception and was quickly renewed for a second season back in February.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians 8 10 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, is coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt; with his friend's help, Percy must restore order to Olympus. Release Date December 20, 2023 Cast Megan Mullally , Walker Scobell , Leah Sava Jeffries , Aryan Simhadri , Jason Mantzoukas Glynn Turman , Adam Copeland , Virginia Kull , Lance Reddick Seasons 1 Story By Rick Riordan Writers Rick Riordan , Jonathan E. Steinberg Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Percy Jackson & The Olympians Directors James Bobin , Anders Engström Showrunner Jonathan E. Steinberg , Dan Shotz Expand

