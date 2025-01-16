It’s been more than a year since the premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and while the show was renewed for Season 2 quickly after the conclusion of the first, production for the second season remains ongoing. The show was a major hit upon release, earning scores of 91% from critics and 79% from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes on its way to scoring strong viewership for Disney+. The first season follows the first novel, The Lightning Thief, and Season 2 will follow book two, The Sea of Monsters. During a recent Goodreads Q&A, book author and show writer Rick Riordan provided an update on Season 2 and even teased which character fans can expect to see more of once the show returns to the small screen:

"I'm looking forward to everything about PJO season two! I've seen early cuts of the first two episodes now (without any post-production effects yet) and they are already amazing. One thing I really appreciate about Season 2 is Clarisse LaRue being more of a major character, just as she is in the Sea of Monsters book. Dior Goodjohn has definitely brought her 'A game' to this season - I can't wait for viewers to see her incredible work!"

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 has been filming for months now, since August 2024, and if Riordan has already seen unedited cuts of several episodes, it means the show is likely close to wrapping production. This spells good news for Percy Jackson fans, but it doesn’t necessarily mean the show could be coming out this year due to the hefty amount of special effects needed to bring to life a tale so versed in Greek mythology. Percy Jackson and the Olympians is expected to complete production by the end of this month, possibly in early February, and if all goes according to plan, the second season could be coming to Disney+ early next year. One thing remains certain, Rick and Becky Riordan will continue to be transparent and deliver honest and exciting updates on the series.

Who Stars in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’?