While audiences wait for the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians to announce its alleged 2025 arrival, there are many questions up in the air. The biggest one at this point is — will Season 2 be the end, or will the production team keep going into Season 3? When it comes down to it, the decision hinges on a few factors. For one, it will need to continue the momentum that it held during its debut season. Also, Disney will need to be on board, and the creative team and cast will also need to be game for another set of episodes. Should everything fall into place, a third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is all but guaranteed. One man certainly hoping for a continuation is the project’s co-creator and showrunner, Jonathan Steinberg.

Recently catching up with The Hollywood Reporter, Steinberg weighed in about the possibility of continuing the story into a third installment. Promising that the door was being held open for the show’s future, Steinberg said,

“We’re definitely talking. Part of wanting to keep the process going is trying to do whatever we can to be ready for it and to know how to have the conversations and to have a plan. Nothing’s official yet, but we assumed when we left Vancouver that we would be back at some point — soon, hopefully.”

The sound you just heard was the sigh of relief from Percy Jackson and the Olympians fans around the world. It certainly sounds promising for the future of the show that the studio and the creative heads have been chatting about moving forward with the next chapter — no pun intended. But, of course, “nothing’s official yet.” Still, because the series is based on the beloved Rick Riordan-penned book series, there are plenty of tales left to tell and adventures left to go on should Disney move forward with Season 3 and beyond.

What We Know About Season 2