There is not much longer left to wait for fans of the Greek Gods that inhabit Olympus as Disney+'s adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians makes its two-episode debut on December 20. Due to the unprecedented SAG-AFTRA strike which recently ended after a historic 118 days, actors have not been permitted to actively participate in the promotion of the series. However, with Hollywood now set to come alive in the coming weeks, Adam "Edge" Copeland who plays the Greek god of war, has taken to social media to tease his villainous character.

For the first time, Copeland has commented on his character, Ares, who has taken a particular disliking to the series' titular character - the demigod son of Poseidon, Percy (Walker Scobell). In a post on Instagram, Copeland cheered the end of the strike with a still image of his Percy Jackson character on a bike wearing a beaming smile. However, with the accompanying caption, the actor clearly states that the Ares onscreen will certainly not be pleasant.

"The strike is over so I can finally say, Ares is coming!" Copeland wrote. "Percy Jackson starts streaming on Disney+ Dec.20. Trust me, he's not as cuddly as he looks here." Copeland is well-known for his time in the WWE, where he attained Hall of Famer status as "Edge." Beyond his wrestling career, Copeland has starred in TV shows including Haven and Vikings. The actor is not averse to playing the villain, as seen in his role portraying Kjetill in the History drama series.

Copeland is the Perfect God of War

For those with knowledge of Greek mythology, Ares is the God of War who, for all intents and purposes, lives for conflict. A wickedly handsome, arrogant character who is "an agent of chaos wherever he goes," Ares has a sinister aura about him and Copeland nailed the role, according to author Rick Riordan. While speaking about the character last year, Riordan was almost instantly convinced of Copeland's credentials for the role. "I knew Adam was our Ares as soon as I saw his audition tape. He absolutely nailed it," Riordan wrote at the time. "This guy is Ares the way I imagined him in the Percy Jackson series. He obviously knew the part, loved it, and was having way too much fun being the god of war. He even got a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, so he could practice riding and get into character. That is commitment! Can't wait to see him go mano a mano with Percy Jackson? Me neither!"

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres with two episodes on December 20 on Disney+, with new episodes releasing on Wednesdays.