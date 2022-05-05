Last month, it was announced that The Adam Project star Walker Scobell has been cast in the lead role of Disney+’s live-action series Percy Jackson and The Olympians. Now, fans can get excited because Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries have just been announced to be playing Percy Jackson’s two best friends Grover and Annabeth as production on the series gets ready to begin soon in Vancouver.

The series is based on the best-selling and award-winning book series of the same name from author Rick Riordan. Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows the story of a young boy who finds out he is a demigod and his father is the Greek god Poseidon and quickly finds himself in the center of a brewing conflict in the Greek Pantheon. Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jeffries) join Percy as he sets out on a quest to recover Zeus’ stolen master lightning bolt, which he has been accused of taking.

Simhadri is playing Grover Underwood, who is a mythical creature found frequently in Greek mythology known as a satyr, half boy, and half goat. Grover is a cautious and sensitive satyr who is fiercely protective of his friends. Jeffries is playing Annabeth Chase, another demigod who is the daughter of the Greek goddess Athena. Annabeth is a smart strategist and a strong fighter who agrees to join Percy and help him on his quest.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Percy Jackson’ Author Rick Riordan Reveals When the Disney+ Series Starts Shooting

Simhadri started his acting career young appearing in commercials. He also has several previous roles starring in the Disney Channel original movie Spin, the Disney Channel series Just Roll With It, Adventures in Wonder Park, and the recent Disney+ reboot of Cheaper By The Dozen alongside Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union.

Jeffries also got her start acting in local commercials at a young age. She has since starred in the FOX comedy series REL as Lil Rey Howery’s daughter and had a recurring role on the hit FOX drama Empire. She can next be seen in the upcoming thriller Beast alongside stars Idris Elba and Sharlto Copley and in a supporting role in the upcoming romantic comedy Something from Tiffany’s.

The pilot episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been written Riordan and Jon Steinberg with James Bobin signed on to direct. Steinberg and Dan Shotz will be overseeing the series together and will also serve as executive producers with Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

'Bosch: Legacy' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Back and Who's New in the Sequel Series?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Aidan King (249 Articles Published) Aidan King is a graduate of Fitchburg State University and loves writing and talking about both movies and tv. In his spare time, Aidan participates in an Improv comedy group. More From Aidan King

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe