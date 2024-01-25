The Big Picture Percy, Grover, and Annabeth confront Hades and his three-headed dog Cerberus in the underworld in the latest episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The showrunners described the process of bringing Cerberus to life as both daunting and fun, aiming to create a unique version of the mythological creature while staying true to the books.

The team faced challenges in capturing Cerberus's movement and framing due to its massive size, with ILM providing guidance and expertise in visual effects.

This week on Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, fans watched Percy (Walker Scobell), Grover (Aryan Simhadri), and Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) finally make their way to the underworld to confront Hades (Jay Duplass), who they believe had something to do with the theft of Zeus's (Lance Reddick) Master Bolt, and who might also know something about the whereabouts of Percy's mother, Sally (Virginia Kull). Before they get the chance to confront the god of the Underworld, however, the trio come face to face with Cerberus, Hades' massive, three-headed guard dog, and Collider is excited to share an exclusive look at how the team brought the creature to life.

In an interview via email with Collider's Arezou Amin, showrunner Jon Steinberg shared the team's approach to bringing Cerberus to life, which was no small feat for a creature that has appeared in various media for over thousands of years. He described the process as "daunting" yet "fun," saying:

"There have been many depictions of mythological beings like Cerberus over time, but we have always wanted to find versions that make ours unique, while honoring what Rick wrote in the books. Cerberus, the loyal guard dog to Charon and Hades in the Underworld, was a daunting, but very fun character to build. When we started conceptualizing Cerberus, a lot of the questions were studying how three heads would interact with each other and how the geometry would make sense. Like how are the heads not so heavy that the entire creature just tips over from the weight. These were the questions we were forced to ask ourselves."

Fellow EP Dan Shotz built on Steinberg's concerns with the "how" of Cerberus, in terms of movement and framing, but gave full credit to ILM and their VFX supervisor Erik Henry for pulling off the "biggest challenge" in bringing Cerberus to the screen:

"It was absolutely the scale of this creature that was the biggest challenge… our Cerberus was 35 feet tall, so how he moves in relationship to the kids running was really a complex science to make it look right. We had to figure out how to frame up the camera to keep the kids in the frame, but make room for a massive CG creature as well. ILM was really our north star in guiding us through this. That team and Erik Henry, our VFX Supervisor, had to plan this out for many months with us… not only conceptually how he moves, but how to shoot this thing. "

Rick and Becky Riordan's Love of Dogs Influenced the Design

As fans of the series are well aware, author Rick Riordan, and his wife and producing partner Becky Riordan are involved in many aspects of Percy Jackson and the Olympians — a notable departure from the movies. The couple's influence was even felt by the team when the time came to decide on a look for Cerberus. As Shotz said:

"There were definitely key elements of Cerberus from the book that Rick wanted to hold onto for the fans and I think the design achieved that. But since Rick and Becky Riordan are massive dog lovers, we really wanted to make sure he wasn’t going to scare children. Even though this creature could eat you for lunch in a second, there needed to be something lovable about him as well. Like with any dog, a good scratch goes a long way."

At a round table at New York Comic Con, production designer Dan Hennah described the Underworld in this series as being very surreal. Steinberg, however, told Collider that the team opted to keep Cerberus more grounded, adding:

"As a 35 foot tall, three headed rottweiler, there is a surreal nature inherent in the creation of him. But while the Underworld is otherworldly, we wanted to keep Cerberus grounded. If he feels like a real dog, with real dog motivations and instincts, you will believe it and buy it. That was always a part of the trick with all of our monsters. If they feel real, then we can connect and relate to them. "

The first seven episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are streaming on Disney+ now. Check out the clip of Cerberus below:

