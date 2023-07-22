Disney+ is keeping the Percy Jackson and the Olympians train rolling this weekend, as the streamer has released a new batch of character posters. The posters feature the upcoming show's core trio of Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood and were released shortly after Disney+ displayed a new image of the young heroes together during San Diego Comic-Con. Now, viewers have a closer look at the three.

The first poster features title character Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) as he wields a sword in a battle-ready stance, with a shield positioned behind him. A trident is poised in front of him, representing his godly parent Poseidon. On either side are two hippocampi (mythological seahorses). The surrounding space showcases turbulent waves. The second poster features Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries), similarly poised but with her own set of symbols. Since Annabeth is a child of the goddess Athena, her items represent wisdom. An owl is positioned in front of her, its wings spread to extend just beyond the border of the poster, with what looks to be two pillars on either side. Like Percy, Annabeth is ready to fight as she holds a dagger.

Last but certainly not least is Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri). Grover is a satyr (half-goat, half-human), so one of his primary symbols are large horns to represent his goat half. Instead of a shield, Grover stands in front a pan flute, a signature item he carries and uses to control his woodland magic. As Grover is largely tied to nature, his surrounding space is bursting with different plants, including flowers and leaves. He has no weapon in hand (though a case could be made for the pan flute), and he wears the Camp Half-Blood t-shirt.

Image via Disney

What to Expect From Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a television adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling fantasy series of the same name, with the first season of the Disney+ show aiming to adapt the first book, The Lightning Thief. It follows 12-year-old Percy, an ordinary kid who learns he's the demigod child of Poseidon. After an attack, his mother, Sally (Virginia Kull), sends him to Camp Half-Blood. Soon, Percy is swept into a brewing war on Mount Olympus. The pilot episode was co-written by Riordan and Joe Steinberg, with James Bobin as director. Executive prodcuers include Steinberg, Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Dan Shotz, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson, Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently on track for a 2024 release date. Check out the character posters below: