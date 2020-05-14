New ‘Percy Jackson’ Series Coming to Disney+

Fans of Harry Potter-esque, Greco-Roman-themed young adult adventures rejoice – the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series is coming to Disney+. The announcement was made by the series’ author Rick Riordan on his official Twitter page. Considering this didn’t coincide with an official announcement from Disney+ and details about who will be spearheading (or starring in) the adaptation, we should consider this to be in very early stages of development. But still: it’s coming (from Mount Olympus).

The first book in the series, The Lightning Thief, was released back in 2005. (In the announcement Riordan suggests the first season will be based on the first book.) Subsequent installments were released in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009, so there’s plenty of material for the Disney+ series to be based on. The series focuses on Percy Jackson, an everyday young man who learns that his father was actually Poseidon and that he is, in fact, a demigod. (Also his mother gets killed by the minotaur, which must me tough.) He teams up with a bunch of other demigods and they go on a series of daring adventures that all incorporate Greek gods and monsters, but with a thoroughly modern twist.

While the original novels were published by Disney Publishing and the company has remained close with Riordan, releasing virtually all of his other YA novels, the film adaptation of The Lightning Thief, entitled Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, was released by Fox in 2010. Directed by Chris Columbus, it was followed by Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (not directed by Columbus) in 2013. And from there the screen adaptations of the beloved series fizzled out.

Fans of the wildly successful books have been crying out for a new adaptation of the material, and with the novels and movies now under the same corporate roof, it seems like the perfect time to embark on an ambitious project for Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform. With any luck, this could be Disney+’s young adult Game of Thrones, a series steeped in rich mythology that could also capture the zeitgeist in fun and unique ways. Here’s praying to the many, many gods.

While you wait for the new series, be sure to check out our list of the best movies on Disney+.