Percy Jackson and the Olympians is one step closer to premiering, as principal photography has wrapped for the upcoming Disney+ show. The news was first announced by Becky Riordan via Twitter. In her post, she shared the official layoff/wrap notice stating that the final production day is February 2, eight months after filming began in June 2022. She also says that while notices like that aren't typically broadcast, she wanted to offer an update for "those of you who were respectfully curious."

Based on Rick Riordan's bestselling series, Percy Jackson follows its title character (played by Walker Scobell), a 12-year-old boy who lives a relatively normal life. When he's attacked by his teacher-turned-monster, his mother finally tells him the truth: Percy is a demigod. To protect him from more harm, she sends him to Camp Half-Blood where he can be around other kids like him. The danger is far from over, though, when Percy gets pulled into a brewing war with Olympus. So, he enlists the help of his new friends Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) to traverse the U.S. to the Underworld before things get even worse.

The series is the second attempt to adapt Riordan's books for the screen following the movie adaptations for the first two books in 2010 and 2013. Despite the popularity of the books, the movies ultimately failed to enrapture fans and have been touted as unsuccessful adaptations, largely due to Riordan's lack of involvement. However, the tides turned in 2020 when the show -- and, subsequently, Riordan's heavy involvement in it -- was first announced. By 2022, Disney+ officially greenlit the show for its first season and the rest is history.

Image via Disney Plus

RELATED: 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Author Rick Riordan Says Lance Reddick & Toby Stephens Have a "Godly Aura"

The pilot episode was co-written by Rick Riordan and Joe Steinberg, and directed by James Bobin. The Riordans, Steinberg, Bobin, Dan Shotz, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson, Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg executive produce. Additional cast members include Lance Reddick, Toby Stephens, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jay Duplass, Timothy Omundson, Glynn Turman, Charlie Bushnell, Olivea Morton, Tim Sharp, Dior Goodjohn, and Virginia Kull.

Rick Riordan Is Optimistic About Season 2 Chances

The show's debut may still be a long way off, but Riordan is holding out hope for a Season 2 renewal. In an earlier blog post about casting, Riordan teased that any characters who weren't announced wouldn't be revealed until "at least a year" later. He stated that he would have more to share as he is "pleased to tell you we are in a very good place as we look ahead to a (not-yet-greenlit-but-fully-anticipated) season two!"

While Season 1 still has a long way to go in post-production, an early renewal isn't outside the realm of possibility. Several shows have earned early renewals prior to their premieres or snagged multi-season orders from the jump. Anticipation surrounding Percy Jackson has been sky-high and only continues to grow. Its dedicated and ever-expanding fanbase proves that there's certainly interest, especially with the TV format giving more space to explore and adapt all the books of the series.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians currently has no release date but is on track to premiere in 2024.