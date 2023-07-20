San Diego Comic-Con is embracing its inner demigod. The event, which kicked off July 20, is bringing a plethora of content to attendees this year, including new looks at Disney+'s highly anticipated series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The television adaptation of Rick Riordan's beloved and bestselling series isn't due to release until 2024, but Disney+ has already released another photo of the show's core trio as part of Comic-Con.

The latest image showcases title character Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) flanked by his new friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries). While they stand in a fairly basic arrangement, arms to their sides, it already seems the trio is ready to conquer whatever the gods may throw at them. Percy specifically is ready to fight, with his hands both clenched into fists. The background itself is a little more ambiguous, though the group stands in an area with large and old pillars, potentially somewhere on Mount Olympus. The image joins the recently released poster for the series, which Comic-Con attendees may see floating around the event.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians marks the second attempt at a screen adaptation for Riordan's books following the movies released in the early 2010s. The first season will follow the first book in the series, The Lightning Thief, which introduces audiences to 12-year-old Percy Jackson. Percy lives a relatively normal life, but when he is attacked by his teacher-turned-monster, his mother (Virginia Kull) reveals that Percy is a demigod. So, he goes to Camp Half-Blood where he can be around other demigod children and learn more about his father, Poseidon. However, Percy is soon dragged into a brewing war on Mount Olympus and enlists the help of Grover and Annabeth to stop it before things get even worse.

Image via Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Is Off to a Promising Start

Since Percy Jackson's initial announcement in 2020, the series has been hotly anticipated, especially as fans learned that Rick Riordan would be heavily involved in the process. Throughout production, Riordan offered several updates on the show, expressing his own excitement along the way. He has also praised the cast on several occasions, noting Scobell's "spot-on" performance as Percy. Riordan also wholly stands by Jeffries, and praised the "godly aura" of cast members such as Toby Stephens and the late Lance Reddick. Moreover, Riordan is confident in the show's ability to gain a renewal, earlier sharing that writing had begun on the potential second season.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently on track for a 2024 release date. Disney+ has not yet announced a more specific window. Check out the image below: