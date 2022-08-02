Aside from his starring role in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Logan Lerman is perhaps best known to audiences as the lead of the two Percy Jackson films adapted from Rick Riordan's novels of the same name. Starring as the titular demigod hero, Lerman made a name for himself in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters before a third film was canned. But now that the franchise is being rebooted on Disney+, the star is expressing his excitement that a new generation of fans will get to experience the story.

The star spoke to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of Bullet Train, his newest film, about the rebooted series, and shared his excitement that Riordan is involved and that the series, starring Walker Scobell in the role he originally played, is going forward: “I’m really excited and curious to see it. I think everything I’ve seen so far, just about casting and how they’re doing it, and that Rick [Riordan] is running it just makes me happy. It makes me happy for the fans, and excited for this new generation to watch it.”

And in response to rumors that he might cameo in the series, Lerman denied his involvement. "I mean, it's an interesting question because, could you? Sure, but I'm not," the actor shared, adding: "It really just depends on certain factors. Like, a number of things, but most importantly the quality of the script and the role, but they didn't talk to me. They don't want me in it, I don't think. I would have probably heard something by now. Either way, who cares? It's awesome that they're making it. I'm excited to see them do it."

Disney's Percy Jackson series will star Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Annabeth Chase, Aryan Simhadri, Grover Underwood, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, and Timm Sharp. There is currently no release date scheduled for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, but Riordan disclosed that the series is eyeing an early 2024 release date on Disney+. He has also stated that the series will stay true to the original material, which the film adaptations were criticized for failing to do.

