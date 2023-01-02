Rick Riordan's best-selling Percy Jackson & the Olympians novel series has been loved and cherished by many, so much so that it was adapted into two movies starring Logan Lerman. Though the films didn't do well commercially, resulting in a planned third film being canned, Lerman has been quick to praise the upcoming next attempt at adapting the books, set to premiere on Disney+, specifically star Walker Scobell, who takes over the role of demigod Percy from Lerman.

Lerman played the eponymous demigod hero in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. Now, with Riordan getting a hand in the forthcoming series adaptation, the actor—while promoting the second season of Hunters—told ComicBook that the adaptation will be nothing short of great, considering the actors and the creative team involved in the series: "Obviously, it's Rick Riordan. It's going to be exactly what it should be and I hope the fans like it. I'll definitely watch it. I'm curious to see what they do with it. I have no doubt that it's going to be great. It's going to be fantastic, I'm sure."

When asked about the advice he can give to the new son of Poseidon, Lerman quickly answered: "I don't think he needs any advice. The kid's really talented," saying that the only piece of advice he can give Scobell is to enjoy playing the part, much like he did when he portrayed the titular role. He then added: "I think when you're young, at least when I was younger doing it, and other actors, you almost forget to enjoy it as you're a part of the thing, which I did... I really enjoyed it while I was doing it. Just take each second in and enjoy the newness of what you're doing and being a part of something like that. That would be the only thing I would tell him. But even then, I'd feel like a bit of a schmuck, giving him advice. You're great. You're there for a reason. Just do your job."

The cast for the upcoming Disney+ series also includes Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, Megan Mullally as Alecto, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson, Adam Copeland as Ares, and Suzanne Cryer as Echidna.

There is currently no release date scheduled for the series, but Riordan has stated that they are aiming for an early 2024 release on Disney+. He has also clarified that the show will stay faithful to the original material—and we're all excited for it, including the film adaptation's Percy Jackson.

In the meantime, you can watch the Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer below.