Percy Jackson and the Olympians, one of Disney+'s most anticipated series, is slowly but surely heading to our screens in the latest adaptation of the Rick Riordan novels. The upcoming series wrapped filming earlier this year, checking off another major milestone. While fans still have quite the wait ahead, Disney+ has offered another glimpse at the show, this time with the first official poster.

The new poster focuses on important symbols within the Percy Jackson universe, featuring two objects fans will recognize from the series itself as well as the general Greek mythology of it all. At the top is the flag for Camp Half-Blood, complete with its bold orange color, of course. Throughout the book series' tenure thus far, Camp Half-Blood's bright logo has become a widely recognized image — even for those who may not be able to place exactly where it originates. A gladiator helmet rests underneath the flag. It sports a blue plume that can represent Percy's godly lineage, as he is the son of Poseidon. Along with the poster's online release, 2023 San Diego Comic-Con attendees may be able to see the poster on the event's official bags.

As mentioned, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is adapted from the bestselling middle grade book series by Rick Riordan. Season 1 of the show will focus on book 1, The Lightning Thief. It introduces our titular young demigod Percy (Walker Scobell), an ordinary kid who learns he's much more extraordinary than he thought. After he's attacked by a monster at school, his mother Sally (Virgina Kull) tells Percy he's a demigod and sends him to Camp Half-Blood, where he can be around other kids like him. However, Percy is soon swept into a brewing war in Olympus, relying on the help of his new friends Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) to stop things before they get worse.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Journey to Television

The upcoming show may have fans bubbling with excitement, but it took quite some time to reach this point. The first attempt to adapt Riordan's books came in 2010 with the Logan Lerman-led feature, followed by a second movie adapting The Sea of Monsters. However, fans weren't keen on the adaptations, in part due to Riordan's lack of involvement. Nearly a decade later, Riordan announced the Disney+ series was in development in 2020, with the official go ahead coming in January 2022. Filming then began in June 2022, and the rest is history.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians boasts a star-studded ensemble cast featuring the late Lance Reddick, Toby Stephens, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Adam Copeland, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Tim Sharp, Suzanne Cryer, Jay Duplass, Timothy Omundsson, Olivea Morton, and Glynn Turman. The pilot episode was co-written by Riordan and Joe Steinberg, with James Bobin as director.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently on track for a 2024 release date, though Disney+ has yet to officially set a more specific window. In the meantime, check out the poster below: