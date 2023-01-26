Percy Jackson and the Olympians creator Rick Riordan has hinted at what is to come in the 2024 Disney+ series, and revealed what it is like working with Adam Copeland, who will portray Ares in the series.

“Focal an lae: coraí, wrestler, one who practices the sport of coraíocht. I’m thinking about this because of some great scenes Adam Copeland has filmed for us recently as Ares, the god of war,” Riordan wrote, hinting that viewers can expect big things from Copeland’s performance. “As they used to say on the monster truck rally commercials of my youth: “You can pay for the whole seat, but you’ll only need the Edge!” Riordan also shared what it was like to film the series, hinting at the behind-the-scenes fun when shooting important scenes. “I love watching our actors shoot this really serious scene, all the drama, and then someone drops a prop and they try so hard not to laugh,” Riordan admitted in a previous post on his account. “We’ll have to save that for the blooper reel.”

Riordan’s comments coincide with the actors’ experiences on the set, namely Jessica Parker Kennedy. “Part of the scenes we did with some prosthetic snakes, so that was very cool. And other stuff, I had the little mo-cap on my head, which is like a very ridiculous, horrible-looking little cap that doesn’t flatter anyone,” Kennedy, who will play gorgon Medusa in the series, previously told Cageside about her trouble with her character’s costume. “And so I was doing this regal part with that on. So you really just have to deep dive into character and do the best that you can, but it’s easy because the writing is really wonderful in the show,” the actress said, before adding that she believes fans will enjoy the new adaptation of Riordan’s famous fantasy Young Adult novels. “I think people are going to love it.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on Riordan’s novel series of the same name. The series follows twelve-year-old Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), a modern-day demigod learning to control his newfound supernatural powers. Unfortunately, he is accused by Zeus, the sky god, of stealing his master lightning bolt, and must journey across America to find it or risk Olympus erupting in permanent chaos. With Riordan acting as executive producer, the new series will also star Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Timm Sharp, and Charlie Bushnell, among others. The series will stick closely to the novels, diverging from previous film adaptations.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will premiere in 2024. In the meantime, check out the teaser trailer for the series below: