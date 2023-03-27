The television adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians recently wrapped filming on its first season, bringing fans one step closer to the highly anticipated Disney+ series. While the show still has yet to set an official release date, Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan is already looking ahead to Season 2. In a new blog post, Riordan shared an exciting update on a potential second season.

In his post, Riordan revealed that the Season 2 writers' room for Percy Jackson officially began, meaning the team is hard at work on creating the scripts for a potential renewal. Since Season 1 will adapt The Lightning Thief, a possible Season 2 would focus on the second book in the series, The Sea of Monsters. Riordan also reiterates his confidence in a renewal for the show:

"[W]e have started work on the writers’ room for season two. This does NOT mean the second season has been green-lit yet. It’s too early for that. But we have been approved to start developing scripts, and I think everyone’s expectation is that a second season will happen if all goes as planned. It sure is exciting to be part of the room, though. We’ve broken down the action of the second 'Percy Jackson' book, 'The Sea of Monsters,' into a series of episodes, and have begun outlining what the first episodes would look like."

Additionally, Riordan noted that Season 2 is still up in the air and not official. However, he teases big things on the horizon should a renewal come to fruition: "This is all HYPOTHETICAL at this point. We have big plans, but nothing is green-lit (past the writers room) and nothing is set in stone. Fingers crossed, though, the first season does as well as we hope, and leads to an even greater second!"

What to Know About Percy Jackson Season 1

As mentioned, the first season will adapt the first book in Riordan's bestselling series. It follows 12-year-old Percy (Walker Scobell), an ordinary kid who soon learns he's actually a demigod and child to Poseidon. After the new revelation, his mother (Virginia Kull) sends him to Camp Half-Blood, where he befriends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), who help him on a quest to stop a brewing war.

The first season boasts an extensive and impressive ensemble cast, including the late Lance Reddick as Zeus, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Adam Copeland as Ares, Jay Duplass as Hades, Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus, Glynn Turman as Chiron, Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa, Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, Megan Mullally as Mrs. Dodds/Alecto, Suzanne Cryer as Echidna, Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit, Tim Sharp as Gabe Ugliano, and Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue.

Percy Jackson Season 1 is currently expected to release sometime in 2024. Watch the first teaser below: