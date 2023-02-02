Disney+ has finally found the actor who will be portraying Poseidon in their adaptation of Rick Riordan's iconic series Percy Jackson and the Olympians in the wonderful Toby Stephens. But before you see him as the world's most absent father, it is worthwhile to go back and watch his gut-wrenching performance in the Treasure Island prequel Black Sails. The series begins with Captain Flint (Stephens) on his hunt for treasure. But before long, it is slowly revealed that Flint is harboring a lot more emotional turmoil than expected.

Toby Stephens' Captain Flint Seems Simple in 'Black Sails' Season 1

Back when Black Sails first started airing, it seemed to be Starz's answer to having their own Game of Thrones-like show. Black Sails is full of politics, gore, and sex — not too dissimilar to HBO's epic, just set in our colonial past. The Starz series certainly found its fans, boasting one of the most realistic pirate dramas of all time. Black Sails doesn't open with Captain Flint directly; instead, the show opens with the cowardly John Silver (Luke Arnold) seeking refuge as Flint and his crew board their ship during a violent raid. This already establishes Flint as a fearful menace on the high seas, but what is even more interesting is that the first time audiences see him, he's sparing a life.

Season 1 is a tricky spot for Black Sails. It has to balance out introducing viewers to all the characters and the setting, while also leaving Flint's backstory to fleeting moments of revelation. Hints are rarely dealt out about what has driven Flint to this life. So at first, Stephens' performance can seem quite simple. He's a hardened and brutal pirate captain who would do anything to find the treasure he is looking for. Upon a first watch of Black Sails, it would be easy to overlook any more depth to Stephens' character. It is easy to think that you know everything there is to know about Captain Flint, but a rewatch allows us to look back on Stephens' Season 1 performance differently. Once all is revealed, many of the scenes take on real meaning.

Toby Stephens Shows There's Much More to Flint in 'Black Sails' Season 2

Season 2 of Black Sails allows Stephens to bring much more nuance to the role than in the previous season. The audience learns that Miranda (Louise Barnes) is not his lover, but the only connection he has left from his previous life and love with Thomas Hamilton (Rupert Penry-Jones), and that is why he is so emotionally detached from her. In many flashbacks, we see Flint in a completely different light. He's a clean-cut lieutenant of the Royal Navy, much more tender, who falls in love with a man.

Stephens can handle the two different sides of Flint (or James McGraw, as he was called previously to his departure from Britain) masterfully. It is like night and day, yet every thread of his performance connects both sides of him. As soon as the tragedy of James and Thomas's love story is put to light, everything connects — why Flint is the way he is, and why he's closed off all his humanity and set his sights on stopping the thing that took the man he loved away from him.

Toby Stephens has the Range for 'Percy Jackson's Poseidon

Because of his ability to show the descent that befell Flint in Black Sails, Stephens is perfect for the role of Poseidon in Percy Jackson. Flint is not a good man — he does atrocious, sometimes nearly unforgivable, things across the entire series. But Stephens easily balances those actions with the good Flint once had, showing that Flint is capable of good but chooses not to do so.

Poseidon is a tricky character to get right in the Percy Jackson series. In this series, gods are forbidden from having relationships with their mortal families, and thus, Percy resents a large part of his life without him. Poseidon does nothing to break this rule, but there is no doubt that he still cares. Stephens, shown through how he handled the emotional depth of Flint's character across the four seasons of Black Sails, is a perfect fit for this role.

