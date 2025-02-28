We will be getting the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians at some point in the future, and we are excited about the adaptation of the second book in Rick Riordan's book series, The Sea of Monsters. Starring Walker Scobell as the titular character, Percy Jackson, the first season chronicled the events of the first novel, The Lightning Thief, with the Disney+ series earning a strong 91% score from critics and a 79% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. While the second season is yet to premiere, it wouldn't be amiss for some sections of the fanbase to have their heads already turned towards a third season. If you are part of that group, author and executive producer Riordan has some good news for you.

Filming on the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has already wrapped with a release window of sometime in 2025. Writing recently on the social media platform, Bluesky, author and executive producer Riordan confirmed that script planning for Season 3 is officially underway. While Riordan is "optimistic," he makes it clear that the show has not yet being renewed for a third season. His comments read:

"Excited to meet with the 'PJO' writers' room today to discuss potential plans for season three. This does NOT mean the third season is green-lighted yet, but we have been cleared to start a room and begin planning scripts, because assuming the show DOES go forward, we have to start now. Optimistic."

Having helped prevent an all-out war on Olympus by finding the one who had stolen Zeus' (Lance Reddick) lighthining bolt, Season 2 will see Percy prepare for his clash with Kronos (Nick Boraine), the formidable King of the Titans. Scobell's journey as Percy will see him get aid from his friends, Grover (Aryan Simhadri), and Annabeth (Leah Jeffries), demi-god daughter of the goddess, Athena.

New Season, New Faces, New Tone