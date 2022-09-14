In all the D23 excitement of the past weekend, Disney released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming streaming series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Based on the best-selling book series by the same name written by Rick Riordan, the show will follow the plot of the first novel in the series Percy Jackson and the Lighting Thief. It tells the story of twelve-year-old Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) as he discovers that he is the half-human son of a Greek god. He goes to Camp Half-blood, the only safe place for modern demigods, where he learns of a brewing conflict between the gods. Zeus' master bolt is missing, and everyone seems to think Percy is to blame. So Percy must set out on a quest to clear his name and stop the impending war between the gods. The Disney+ series will be the second adaption of the books, following the 2010 Percy Jackson and the Lighting Thief film starring Logan Lerman, which was not well received by fans of the books.

Though the trailer is less than a minute long, and gives very little away in terms of plot, it gives long-time fans of the books much to discuss. This trailer gives viewers the first look at Camp Half-blood - the New York-based camp for children of the Greek gods, as well as glimpses of characters for the new series.

Returning Back to Camp Half-Blood

It begins with hunting music and shots of the camp paired with Scobell's voice narrating the first line of the book, "Look, I didn't want to be a half-blood." The line, which could be interpreted as a joke, is said with a chilling gravity. This tone continues in the narration throughout the trailer. The images include a tree and a sign pointing the way to different areas of the camp (reading "stables," "archery," and "camp cabins"). Looking closely, you can see Greek letters mixed into the words as a font choice. A nice detail to mirror the connection this series has to Greek mythology.

The next shot shows Percy, though it does not reveal his face. He removes an empty leather necklace from a bag. Fans may recognize this as the necklace all campers get on their first day at Camp Half-blood. Each year a new bead is given to everyone to count the years they've been there. It sounds like a fun camp tradition but with the ominous tone and Percy's reminder of the danger that comes with being a "half-blood," the camp necklace takes on a darker meaning.

Tracking how many years a demigod has been at camp also tracks how long they have knowingly survived the half-blood life. That message is emphasized by the next piece of narration saying, "Most of the time it gets you killed." Here, Percy walks through the camp, but the trailer has yet to show his face. Though fans can glimpse the design for the camp t-shirt which will be featured in the show (predominately, if this trailer is any indication).

As Percy says, "If you think you may be one of us," an owl appears, watching from the trees. An owl is the symbol of Greek goddess Athena, mother of Annabeth Chase, who becomes one of Percy's partners on his quest. Though the trailer doesn't offer fans a look at Annabeth, Disney has announced that the part will be played by Leah Jeffries.

The next shot shows a group of campers fully decked out in armor and weapons. Most likely, this is an image from the over-competitive game of capture the flag that takes place early on in the book. Though many half-bloods can be seen, front and center stands a girl carrying a spear. The image doesn't last long, but the context makes it seem like this is the first look at camp bully Clarisse La Rue played by Dior Goodjohn.

Finally, the trailer shows Percy's head, profile and from a distance. He walks past peers, who watch him intently. In the background, the camp's cabins can be seen. Each one is meant to be designed for a specific god, the cabins in the trailer belong to Apollo and Athena. Apollo's cabin is golden and has a lyre, as he is the god of music and the sun, among other things. Athena's cabin is identifiable by the number 6, which is her cabin number from the books. The design is predominately blocked by trees, but the Greek-style pillars are easy to see. Then Percy can be seen approaching a third cabin, Poseidon's, evident by the blue color and the waves at the top. This one he enters. It's possible that is the reason why all the campers seem to be staring at Percy as he walks through the camp. If Percy has just learned his father is Poseidon, who isn't supposed to have mortal children anymore, then his fellow campers would be shocked by his mere existence.

The screen goes black as Percy say, "Don't say I didn't warn you." The trailer ends with the first clear shot of Percy's face. It's dark and rainy. Thunder cracks. Percy stares at something offscreen, looking frightened. Likely, this is from the scene before Percy makes it to Camp Half-blood, where he is confronted by a Minotaur.

This trailer gives little away about the show itself, but gives many nods to the books, for those who know what to look for. From this first look into the series, it seems to be a bit dark for an adaption of kids books. But it would have been difficult to start off with a character discussing the mortal danger he is in, and not make it a little dark. Perhaps Disney has chosen a more dramatic tone for the series as a whole, or maybe the next look will be more light-hearted.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is coming to Disney+. It is tentatively set for early 2024, but an official date has yet to be announced.