Disney's upcoming adaptation of Rick Riordan's novels Percy Jackson and The Olympians has cast Walker Scobell as the series' lead character. The Adam Project star will be taking up the titular role of Percy Jackson in the upcoming series for Disney+. Percy is a 12-year-old boy in modern-day that learns that he is actually a demi-god, the son of the Greek God Poseidon. He is described in an official description as:

"A smart and compassionate kid with a sharp sense of humor. He’s always seen himself as an outsider, in no small part because of how the world sees his ADHD and dyslexia. He’s impulsive and rambunctious and is quick to anger when things seem unfair to him. But beneath his cynicism is an affectionate son and loyal friend who just wants to do right by those he cares about. If only he could find a place where he fits in."

The upcoming series is set to adapt The Lightning Thief, the first novel of the series which, as the name suggests, sees Percy traveling across America with his friends to clear his name and return order to Mount Olympus after he is accused of stealing Zeus's powerful master lightning bolt — all the while coming to terms with his newly learned demi-god status. Scobell made his film debut this year opposite Ryan Reynolds in Netflix's The Adam Project. The film saw great success for the streaming service, being viewed for over 92 million hours in its premiere weekend. He will next appear in the upcoming film by Paramount Secret Headquarters, which is currently filming and is set to release in theaters on August 5.

Percy Jackson and The Olympians debuted in 2005 and consists of five novels, including the previously mentioned The Lightning Thief as well as The Sea of Monsters, The Titan's Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth, and The Last Olympian. There were also several spin-offs as well as a sequel series known as Heroes of Olympus that followed a new cast of main characters and returning favorites from the first series. Percy Jackson and The Olympians follows Percy and his friends on adventures across the worlds of both man and Gods to save the world. This series will not be the first time that Riordan's beloved series will be getting adapted, with the first two books being adapted into films back in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

The series adaptation of Riordan's books was ordered by Disney back in January 2022, with Riordan writing the pilot episode of the series alongside Jon Steinberg, the latter of who will also oversee the project with his producing partner Dan Shotz. The pilot episode is set to be directed by James Bobin. Steinberg, Shotz, Bobin, and Riordan will all also serve as executive producers alongside Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, and Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Century Television. Riordan announced back in February that the series is set to begin shooting on June 1, 2022.

The Disney+ series adaptation for Percy Jackson and The Olympians does not currently have a release date or release window announced.

