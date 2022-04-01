Today, Deadline is reporting that The Shannara Chronicles star Manu Bennett is joining the film adaptation of Claudia Tan’s YA novel Perfect Addiction. Bennett is said to be joining the already announced cast of Kiana Madeira, Ross Butler, and Matthew Noszka next week as filming begins in Poland.

Bennett will be playing the role of Julian, the MMA coach to the main character, played by Madeira. Perfect Addiction follows the story of a successful boxing trainer (Madeira) who discovers that her boyfriend, who also happens to be the reigning fighting champion, has been cheating on her. She decides to get her revenge by training his arch-nemesis to dethrone him in the ring.

Bennett is best known for starring in the MTV fantasy series The Shannara Chronicles. But, he has also played some other popular roles like the iconic DC villain Deathstroke in The CW’s Arrow and the Orc-chieftain Azog in The Hobbit trilogy. The New Zealand-born actor also played Crixus in both Spartacus and Spartacus: Gods of the Arena.

The film is based on Tan’s novel which is due to be published this summer. But before getting its physical publication, the story was a fan favorite romance story posted on the storytelling social media platform Wattpad with over eight million readers. In fact, it is part of a series of romance stories written by Tan on the platform, with it being the second installment of her “Perfect” anthology romance series. The novel has been adapted to the screen by Stephanie Sanditz (The High Life) and will be directed by Castille Landon. Landon’s previous credits include writing and directing the 2021 horror thriller Fear of Rain and directing another Wattpad adaptation After We Fell, and its upcoming sequel After Ever Happy.

Perfect Addiction will be produced in a collaboration between Constantin Film, JB Pictures, and Wattpad Webtoon Studios. Producers on the film will include Robert Kulzer for Constantin Film, Jeremy Bolt for JB Pictures, and the President of Wattpad Webtoon Studios Aron Levitz. Executive producers on the film will include Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz with Wattpad’s Eric Lehrman and Lindsey Weems Ramey.

The YA romance film, Perfect Addictions will serve as an unlikely reason for a reunion between the production companies Constantin Film and JB Pictures. The two companies have previously worked together on a couple of video-game adaptations with the Resident Evil film franchise and the 2020 Monster Hunter film, both starring Milla Jovovich. They also worked together on the Mads Mikkelsen assassin film Polar.

