We have great news for fans of Claudia Tan’s writing and fans of angsty romance novels in general; the film adaptation of Tan’s popular novel Perfect Addiction is almost here. The Perfect Addiction novel started life on Wattpad where it attracted a devoted fan following. Now those fans will get to see the characters of Sienna, Kayden, and Jax brought to life by actors Kiana Madeira, Ross Butler, and Matthew Noszka. Not only will Perfect Addiction be on Amazon Prime Video, but it will even be available to see in theaters in a special two-night-only Fathom Event, giving fans a variety of ways to experience this new film.

Image via Prime Video

Related:'Boot Camp' Casts Drew Ray Tanner & Rachel Boudwin as Leads in Wattpad Movie Adaptation

When Can You Watch Perfect Addiction?

Perfect Addiction releases on Amazon Prime Video on March 24, 2023. With an R rating for language and sexual content, it definitely isn’t the film to watch with the whole family, but it could be a great date night or friend group watch though.

Is Perfect Addiction Streaming or in Theaters?

Image via Prime Video

While Perfect Addiction will primarily be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, it will have a limited theatrical presence, with multiple theaters showing the film on March 27 and March 29th. Tickets for these special showings are available through Fandango so if you’re interested in watching Perfect Addiction in a theater, be sure to check if it’s showing near you.

Fandango

This angsty triangle should have audiences buzzing as Sienna, Jax, and Kayden show how thin the line can be between love and hate. Fans of the book and fans of the genre, in general, should find plenty to enjoy with this new film. So whether you’d rather enjoy the romantic and combative tension in theaters or in the privacy of your own home, Perfect Addiction has got you covered.

Is There a Trailer for Perfect Addiction?

Scored to the song “Joke’s on You” by Charlotte Lawrence, the trailers clearly set out the film’s basic premise as we see Sienna’s seemingly perfect life with Jax, the charismatic self-proclaimed bad guy, fall apart and her professional and personal relationship with Kayden heat up. Fans of training sequences and fight choreography should find a lot to like here as scenes of romance and passion are intermixed with violent desperate boxing matches. “Some people are lovers, others are fighters. Sometimes, it’s hard to tell the difference,” Sienna says in voice-over.

Who Is in the Cast of Perfect Addiction?

Image via Prime Video

Perfect Addiction stars Kiana Madeira as Sienna. Madeira is best known for playing Deena in Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy. She also played Nora in the After series of films. The After series, like Perfect Addiction, started life on Wattpad and is a similarly angsty romance. Audiences should enjoy seeing Madeira bring to life the character Claudia Tan described as

“strong, physically speaking, but she makes some questionable decisions in the process…Her journey to overcome her flaws is something that feels rewarding to see.”

Starring opposite Madeira as Kayden is 13 Reasons Why’s Ross Butler. Butler, in addition to playing Trevor in Netflix’s To All the Boys series of films, also plays adult Eugene in the Shazam films and voiced the leader of Spine in Raya and the Last Dragon.

Playing Sienna’s bad boy ex Jax is Matthew Noszka. Noszka has previously appeared in Nike modeling campaigns, played the role of Jackson on the Fox show Star, and played J.P. in the Netflix movie Let it Snow, based on the book by the same name written by John Green, Lauren Myracle, and Maureen Johnson.

The role of Sienna’s sister Cara is played by Bree Winslow. Winslow played Callie in CryptTV’s series Stereoscope and also appeared as a background character on Euphoria and in an episode of Bosch.

Nicholas Duvernay and Manu Bennett also play supporting roles. You may remember Duvernay from the recent romance film Purple Hearts and his appearances on the series Bel-Air. Bennett has previously been seen in the series Spartacus where he played Crixus and in the CW series Arrow where he portrayed Slade/Deathstroke.

Related:‘After Everything’ Teaser gives Hero Fiennes Tiffin a Last Chance at Love

What Is Perfect Addiction About?

Based on the novel of the same name, Perfect Addiction follows Sienna Lane, a brilliant boxing trainer, whose perfect life falls apart after she catches her boyfriend, mixed martial arts champion, Jax, sleeping with her sister. Desperate for revenge, Sienna decides to train Jax’s rival Kayden, and the two bond over their mutual desire to see Jax humiliated in the ring. This seemingly simple plan gets complicated though when Sienna and Kayden start to develop feelings for each other.

The film's official synopsis reads:

MMA trainer Sienna thinks that she and champion boyfriend Jax are the perfect team. That is, until the day she discovers him cheating on her with her own sister. Bent on revenge, Sienna starts training the one man capable of dethroning Jax: his arch-nemesis Kayden. What begins as payback quickly turns into something much more heated as boundaries are blurred and workouts get steamy. Based on the wildly popular Wattpad webnovel by Claudia Tan with over 86 million reads.

Who Is in the Creative Team Behind Perfect Addiction?

Image via Prime Video

In a natural move given her previous work, Castille Landon was tapped to direct Perfect Addiction. This isn’t Landon’s first time working with Kiana Madeira as Landon was the director for both After We Fell and After Ever Happy. Her experience working on those films should serve her well given the similar genre and audience for the After series and the Perfect series. Castille Landon also directed the 2021 psychological thriller Fear of Rain.

Perfect Addiction is of course based on the popular book of the same name by author Claudia Tan. Tan has made a name for herself with the Perfect book series. While all the books in the series can stand alone, they exist in a shared universe. Perfect Addiction is the first to make the jump to the screen, and it remains to be seen if the other books also receive adaptations. Tan lists author Colleen Hoover as one of her biggest influences, so perhaps the angst should be no surprise.

The screenplay for Perfect Addiction was written by Stephanie Sanditz. Sanditz previously created the television series Chat Like Love and created and starred in the series The High Life.