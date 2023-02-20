The film is adapted from Claudia Tan's novel of the same name which began its life on Wattpad.

Betrayal hurts but it stings even more when the perpetrators are those closest to us. What happens when the trust of love has been broken and the simmering flames of revenge begin to glow ever so brightly? How do you get revenge on a boxing champion who has done you wrong? Dethrone him using his arch-nemesis. Based on Claudia Tan’s YA bestselling novel of the same title, Perfect Addiction is set to release on Prime Video and a new trailer has been released to tease what audiences might expect in this passion-filled film.

Effectively enjoying what seemed like the perfect life with an impressive work and love balance struck, Sienna Lane (Kiana Madeira) sees everything crumble before her eyes into a pile of rubble with her discovery that her boyfriend, Jax Deneris (Matthew Noszka) was cheating on her with none other than her little sister. “Sleeping with my little sister is an act of war,” Sienna is seen telling Jax in the newly released trailer. Despite scenes of Sienna taking the bat to some automobiles seemingly belonging to Jax in an act of revenge, this lady has a far more efficient revenge plan mapped out.

An accomplished boxing trainer and part of the wheels that enthroned Jax as a reigning champion, Sienna now plots to destroy his credibility and status in the ring by taking his crown. To do this, she turns to the one man with the ability to unseat Jax, his fierce rival, Kayden (Ross Butler). However, what starts out as the perfect plan with everyone getting what they wanted or in Jax’s case, deserved soon turns into a complex, complicated, and steamy love triangle that sucks everyone into a ferocious orbit of passion and vengeance.

Perfect Addiction comes from Tan’s novel which earned itself a publication in the summer of last year. However, the novel made much of its fame when it was posted on the storytelling social media platform Wattpad where it became a fan-favorite piece garnering over 80 million reads. At the 2015 Wattys, the novel won the People’s Choice Award. Perfect Addiction is adapted by Stephanie Sanditz (The High Life) and will be directed by Castille Landon (Fear of Rain). This upcoming project will mark yet another directorial gig wherein Landon works on a Wattpad adaption after, After We Fell, and its upcoming sequel After Ever Happy.

Asides from the aforementioned cast, Perfect Addiction also stars The Shannara Chronicles star Manu Bennett. The YA romance film will be produced by Robert Kulzer, Jeremy Bolt, and Aron Levitz of Wattpad Webtoon Studios. Serving as executive producers on the film are Martin Moszkowicz, Eric Lehrman and Lindsey Weems Ramey.

Perfect Addiction will be released on March 24.