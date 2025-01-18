While it is wrong to consider something perfect since everything has flaws, many fans use this word to describe a show so good that no other description feels right. Anime has many flaws, but it can still be perfect, highlighting the heights of the medium from creativity, animation, enjoyability, action, and story. While there are a lot of perfect anime, some should be higher on the watchlist than others.

This list will rank ten perfect anime based on quality, consistency, story, enjoyability, and animation. However, this list also prioritizes shows that fans should watch sooner rather than later because they are so good that one shouldn't waste time putting them off because of the new seasons. While some shows like Demon Slayer and Death Note are almost perfect, these ten anime are so good that fans should drop everything and watch them immediately.

10 'Attack on Titan' (2013)

Creator: Hajime Isayama

Every fan knows Attack on Titan, considering it is one of the most popular anime. With its recent conclusion, the show reached unimaginable heights. The story follows Eren Jaeger, who swears vengeance on the Titans after they destroy his village and eat his mother. However, he inexplicably gains the power to turn into a titan, shifting the balance and giving humanity a fighting chance against their enemies.

While some may argue that Attack on Titan isn't perfect, the show has a few lows that don't warrant a negative review. Fans can enjoy the anime on the surface, with stellar animation and fights, or delve deep into the mystery and complex story. This intriguing story raises the stakes and intrigue, creating a perfect action anime that every fan needs to watch immediately. Attack on Titan is an essential show for every viewer, even those who don't necessarily love anime.

9 'One Punch Man' (2015)

Creator: ONE

The superhero genre is one of the most popular in the West. However, it isn't significantly as famous in Japan, but that doesn't mean it lacks content. One Punch Man is a hilarious and action-packed anime following the adventures of Saitama, a hero who can defeat any opponent with one punch but somehow remains out of the spotlight. Fans see his daily life and death-defying fights, wondering if anything can pose a challenge to the caped baldy.

Many fans complain about the poor animation in season two, but the quality isn't bad, even if it's nowhere near the standard set in the first season. Besides that, One Punch Man consistently delivers a top-tier action experience with countless endearing characters and storylines. It is a perfect anime for beginners, which is why fans would be better off watching it urgently, but also because the anime's third season comes out this year.

8 'Golden Kamuy' (2018)

Creator: Satoru Noda

Historical series never get their deserved respect, but they provide some of the most fascinating content of any anime. Golden Kamuy is set in early 20th-century Hokkaido after the Russo-Japanese War. When a soldier searches for gold to make a living, he stumbles upon a rumor of vast riches. He teams up with an Ainu girl to search for the treasure and return it to the Ainu while fending off treasure hunters, criminals, and a neo-military group.

No one gave this anime much attention, but Golden Kamuy exceeded expectations, delivering a unique story with plenty of drama, action, and comedy. The anime switches between absurd humor and bizarre action, creating one of the weirdest shows fans will ever watch—but in a good way. Indeed, that unpredictability is precisely why fans need to do themselves a favor and watch Golden Kamuy and give it the respect it deserves.

7 'Frieren: Beyond Journey's End' (2023)

Creator: Kanehito Yamada

The biggest anime in recent years is undoubtedly Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, a revolutionary fantasy show that takes things at a unique pace. Following the titular character, fans go on a journey where the elf treks the same path she did decades prior. However, this time, the students of her partners go with her as she seeks to say unsaid words to a friend, delivering a nostalgic and heartwarming fantasy anime.

Frieren is among the highest-rated anime of all time, with its slow pace and mystical wonders appealing to millions of fans. This show doesn't need flashy action and a dramatic plot; it thrives on taking things slow and delivering uniquely intriguing small-scale stories in each episode. It draws the viewer in, making them feel part of the world while also showcasing stunning animation, making it one of the best fantasy anime ever.

6 'One Piece' (1999)

Creator: Eiichiro Oda

Most of the anime on this list are popular shows, but they can't get more famous than One Piece, a worldwide phenomenon with over 1,000 episodes. One Piece is an expansive anime that follows Monkey D. Luffy, a pirate aspiring to become the King of the Pirates. To do so, he embarks on a quest, building a crew, defeating enemies, and making a name for himself in the treacherous seas of the Grand Line.

Many viewers will question One Piece's spot on this list, considering it has too many flaws to be perfect. But what it does right, it does better than anyone, with the most impressive worldbuilding and expansive plot in anime. However, the main reason fans need to watch this anime urgently is because when the manga comes to an end, the reveal will be inevitable, whether fans want to know or not. So, now is the best time to watch this masterpiece in preparation for the finale.