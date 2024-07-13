In recent years, anime has become more mainstream and prominent in the West. The shows are more easily accessible and appear on common streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ rather than just Crunchyroll. The rise in popularity has also increased the production and overall quality of anime as well.

While most people will agree that nothing is perfect, some anime are so good that they deserve the title. Whether it be the plot, characters, world, or action, many things can create a great story worthy of being perfect. What matters most is that they remain consistent throughout their entire airing because some anime have proved to be incredible, but one low point or slow section keeps it from being phenomenal. Also, only completed anime will be on this list, so anime like Vinland Saga won't be featured despite being perfect so far.

10 'Attack on Titan' (2013)

Original Creator: Hajime Isayama

A titan in the industry, Attack on Titan, gained worldwide acclaim from most people who watched it. The story follows Eren Jaeger, who vows to join the Survey Corps and take revenge on the Titans that ate his mother. However, after turning into a titan, Eren becomes a useful weapon that can help humanity thrive. All the while, they learn the truth behind these creatures and what is really behind the wall.

Despite the polarizing ending, Attack on Titan still holds up, delivering fantastic arcs throughout the entire series. Each arc adds something new while uncovering something else. Hajime Isayama paces the mystery perfectly as fans learn about some of the most exciting secrets while being introduced to something else to keep the plot moving. Along with the fantastic story are great characters, animation, and some of the best moments in anime.

9 'Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion' (2006)

Original Creator: Gorō Taniguchi and Ichirō Okouchi

After obtaining the power to control the minds of others, Lelouch aims to create a just and equal world that has been stained by prejudice against the people of Japan. However, he has ulterior motives to overthrow Britannian rule because of revenge, which he accomplishes through his genius plans and with the help of the rebels. Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion is a complex anime about vigilantism and revenge, highlighted by one of the greatest anime protagonists.

With over 50 episodes, Code Geass remains fresh and intriguing throughout, delivering shocking plot twists and stellar action. While some fans may not have enjoyed Rolo or the Euphemia plot twist, they kept the story moving unexpectedly. Every episode of the anime is surprising, giving fans something new to get excited about as the political drama unfolds amid robot fighting action. The strong cast carries the show even through some low points, making Code Geass mostly perfect from start to finish.

8 'FLCL' (2000)

Original Creator: Kazuya Tsurumaki

Pronounced Fooly Cooly, FLCL is an original anime produced by Gainax, most well-known for one of the darkest anime ever, Neon Genesis Evangelion. In a town where nothing interesting seems to happen, Naoto takes it upon himself to look after everything after his brother leaves for America, including his girlfriend. However, the eccentric guitar-wielding Haruko enters the scene and shakes things up, using Naota in a scheme that will have them fighting robots that emerge from his head.

While it may not be difficult for an anime to be good for only six episodes, FLCL uses that time to create one of the most unique stories in a crazy fashion. Disguised as a bizarre world-ending battle for supremacy over the Earth, FLCL is a story about growing up and learning to be a kid. Packed with bizarre developments and some of the best music in anime, the show is enjoyable on both the surface and deeper levels. Studios have tried to bring back FLCL with multiple sequels, but all seem to fall short compared to this masterpiece.

7 'Mob Psycho 100' (2016)

Original Creator: One

Most famous for his action-packed comedy One Punch Man, the mangaka One gives fans another story about an overpowered character who, instead of looking for a challenge, only wants an everyday life. Following Shigeo Kageyama, also known as Mob, he must learn how to deal with his pent-up emotions and try to live a normal life, all the while powerful psychics threaten his safety and the people around him.

Mob Psycho 100 is a heartwarming coming-of-age anime with stellar animation, a beautiful story, intense fight scenes, and side-splitting comedy. Mob's journey never gets old, with a strong supporting cast and the side character Reigen stealing the show with humor and surprising depth. Mob's development feels natural and has fans rooting for him every step of the way, for which they are rewarded with incredible moments of animation and plot points that culminate in the most satisfying ending to an anime.

6 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' (2022)

Original Creator: Rafal Jaki and Mike Pondsmith

Based in the imaginative world of Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners follows David Martinez after the loss of his mother. After receiving some tech body enhancements, he decides to fight against prejudice and join a gang. However, his journey seems to escalate at every step, with his friends dying around him and the threat of the corrupted government looming down on them.

Edgerunners delivers a fast-paced plot filled with action, gore, and some of the best animation anime fans have seen in recent years. Studio Trigger, known for its bright colors and in-your-face animation, delivers a heartbreaking experience as fans witness David's downfall. The anime is filled with shocking moments, great characters, and a good story that stays consistent throughout its ten-episode run.

5 'Fruits Basket' (2019)

Original Creator: Natsuki Takaya

With the original anime never getting a complete adaptation in 2001, Fruits Basket is a reboot that finally concludes the story of Tooru Honda. After becoming homeless, Tooru finds herself living in a tent on the property of an esteemed family. The Souma family takes her in, but she soon discovers that when hugged by a member of the opposite sex, they turn into one of the Chinese zodiacs. Tooru helps keep this secret from their classmates through a journey of romance and comedy.

The unique story gets better with every season as it has more opportunities to explore each character, their troubles, and eventually, their love lives. Tooru is an endearing protagonist who helps the rest of the cast shine as they each form special relationships. The plot doesn't get lost in romance or comedy but is enhanced by it, which finally delivers an incredibly happy ending for each character, making Fruits Basket one of the best rom-com anime.

4 'Cowboy Bebop' (1998)

Original Creator: Shinichirō Watanabe

One of the best original anime out there, Cowboy Bebop, follows a crew of bounty hunters as they roam the galaxy, taking on jobs and cleaning up criminals that run rampant. While on their adventures, they must deal with Spike Spiegel's past, a threat that keeps pestering them at many steps. The anime delves into many different genres, including comedy and horror, but it is also philosophical and a great existentialist anime.

Cowboy Bebop is a classic that always seems to stay relevant, even without the horrible live-action adaptation that piqued interest in the series again. The crew's adventures were a mix of fun, exciting, dramatic and scary as they encountered a wide range of enemies with the unique world the creators built up. To top it all off, the ending is one of the best episodes of the series and a timeless finale that stands out among even the biggest anime.

3 'Monster' (2004)

Original Creator: Naoki Urasawa

Initially written by Naoki Urasawa, one of the most influential mangaka of this generation, Monster is perhaps his best work and one of the scariest anime that isn't even under the horror genre. Kenzo Tenma is a surgeon who kept operating on a young child despite the mayor being in critical condition. In the end, he saved the child, but the mayor died. However, years later, that same child is a serial killer, making Tenma feel responsible for stopping his heinous crimes while uncovering the killer's unsettling past.

Despite having 74 episodes, Monster never gets old and keeps delivering on every aspect that makes it great. The mystery slowly unfolds with each episode, giving fans new information to work with in increments that keep things fresh and on edge. Tenma is a refreshing protagonist, and Johan may be the greatest anime villain fans have ever seen, with his cold and calculating demeanor. For an anime to keep a mystery intriguing for this many episodes is an impressive feat, making it perfect every step of the way.