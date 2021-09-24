The Initiative, the primary studio behind the previously announced next entry in the Perfect Dark franchise, has announced that Crystal Dynamics will be co-developing the game alongside them. Announced on Twitter by The Initiative's official page, the new studio will be working closely with the Square Enix developer to create a new game in the much-beloved FPS series.

"We are partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world class team behind character-driven games such as Tomb Raider, to bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation." The Initiative wrote in their tweet. "The teams couldn’t pass up a chance to work together. We’re still early in development, but incredibly excited to use this unique opportunity to deliver on the vision for Perfect Dark!" Crystal Dynamics quote-tweeted the announcement saying that they are "thrilled" to be working with The Initiative. "We thrive on reimagining epic heroes and can’t wait to realize this first-person spy thriller together," the tweet read. "We’re thrilled to add Perfect Dark to our development efforts alongside Marvel’s Avengers and Tomb Raider."

This new Perfect Dark project was announced last year at the 2020 Game Awards with a cinematic trailer teasing the return of the series' iconic heroine, Joanna Dark. The last new entry in the FPS franchise was Perfect Dark Zero in 2005, though the original Nintendo 64 title did get a remake in 2010 for the Xbox 360.

The Initiative was founded in 2018 as a part of Xbox Game Studio. The studio was created to make AAA games, with this Perfect Dark project being the first game they will release. The connection between The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics goes back before this partnership as the Studio Head at The Initiative, Darrell Gallagher, spent 10 years at Crystal Dynamics, even serving as Studio Head. The studio is also comprised of a number of talents that come from some of the biggest studios in the gaming space such as BioWare, Naughty Dog, Respawn, Insomniac, Rockstar, Blizzard, and Santa Monica Studio.

Crystal Dynamics was founded in 1992 and is the team behind the latest Tomb Raider reboot trilogy that started in 2013 with the sequels, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, releasing in 2015 and 2018, respectively. Their most recent project was the live service title Marvel's Avengers.

The unnamed Perfect Dark project is currently in early development and does not have a release window as of now. Watch the trailer announcing the new Perfect Dark game down below.

