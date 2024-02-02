The Big Picture Collider is hosting a special screening event for the film Perfect Days featuring a Q&A with the director Wim Wenders and actor Koji Yakusho.

Perfect Days follows the life of a public toilet cleaner in Tokyo who leads a simple, solitary, and content life.

Perfect Days has been nominated for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards, alongside films from Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK.

As we get closer to the 96th Academy Awards, Collider is excited to announce another special screening event with Landmark Theatres for our FYC Series. In previous screenings we’ve visited the heath of Jutland with Mads Mikkelsen in The Promised Land to the New York Philharmonic in Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, and more. This time we’re inviting our readers to watch Perfect Days with us, with an exclusive Q&A to follow with Oscar-nominee and director Wim Wenders and actor Koji Yakusho. Read on for full details.

Co-written by Wenders and Takuma Takasaki, Perfect Days follows Hirayama (Yakusho), a public toilet cleaner in Tokyo, who goes about his daily routines in the highest spirits. In fact, it seems his routine — reading books, sipping coffee, watering his plants, and listening to his collection of cassette tapes — is a treasured life for Hirayama. His simplistic day-to-day is peppered with daily encounters from his careless colleague, Takashi (Tokio Emoto), to the female owner of a bar-restaurant Hirayama loves to frequent, but ultimately his life is a solitary one, “content and almost meditative,” according to Collider’s Ross Bonaime. When Hirayama’s young niece, Niko (Arisa Nakano), runs away from home to her uncle's, we begin to realize this quiet life away from family is chosen. Perfect Days has been nominated for Japan for Best International Feature this year.

‘Perfect Days’ Screening Details

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, or have the means to get there, come join us on Sunday, February 11. The screening begins at 1:00 pm, immediately followed by a Q&A, hosted by Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, with Wim Wenders and Perfect Days star Koji Yakusho. Don’t miss out on this chance to see an Oscar-nominated film on the big screen with an opportunity to hear the filmmaker and lead discuss the behind-the-scenes, and to ask a question yourself!

What Are the Other Best International Feature Nominees?

Every year the Academy Awards celebrate moviemaking and honor the artistry of film. Each year the category for Best International Feature highlights only a handful of movies from across the globe. So, which films is Perfect Days contending with? This year, the nominees are Ilker Çatak’s examination of society in The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany); Matteo Garrone’s modern day Odyssey, Io Capitano (Italy); J.A. Bayona’s devastating depiction of a true story in Society of the Snow (Spain); and Jonathan Glazer’s haunting adaptation in The Zone of Interest (UK).

How to Get Tickets for ‘Perfect Days’

To purchase tickets for this event, hit this link. Seating is limited, so don’t miss out on this special opportunity to catch an Oscar contender on the big screen, followed by a conversation with the filmmaker and lead.

