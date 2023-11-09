The Big Picture NEON's Perfect Days, directed by Wim Wenders, is a visually stunning film that transports audiences into the lives of other people and cultures.

Life may be mundane, but it’s absolutely gorgeous in the trailer for NEON’s Perfect Days. Directed by German filmmaker, Wim Wenders, the title is the latest in the director’s long line of masterfully crafted pieces of cinema that transport audiences into the lives of other people and cultures. A touching nod to the simplistic beauty of life, the film has been viewed as so spectacular that it will be Japan’s entry for this year’s Academy Award for Best International Feature.

In the trailer, the life of a working-class man takes center stage as a public toilet cleaner named Hirayama (Koji Yakusho) wakes and starts every day the same. Rising out of bed, the man puts on his uniform, waters his plants, and is out the door, smiling at the rising sun. Enjoying his quiet life of solitude, it’s clear that Hirayama loves to soak in the natural beauty around him, spending his time riding his bicycle (in beautifully shot scenes) and diving into books. When his niece, Niko (Arisa Nakano) appears on his doorstep one night, Hirayama understands his task at hand - to spread his positive and optimistic energy to his young family member. Throughout the rest of the trailer, while Lou Reed’s "Perfect Day" plays in the background, the pair enjoy the simple pleasures of nature, food, and connection in a movie that will undoubtedly put a fresh spin on life for its viewers.

Celebrating its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25, Perfect Days has received widespread critical acclaim for Yakusho’s performance, Wenders’ directorial vision, and the overarching storyline of hope. Collider’s Ross Bonaime was able to catch a screening of the production at the Toronto International Film Festival, and called it “one of the best films of the year.” Speaking about his experience as an audience member, moving through the day with Yakusho’s main character, Bonaime adds, “He always starts his day with a smile on his face, and it’s hard not to also smile alongside him, as we watch his methodical day, and the love he has for the situation he’s made for himself.” So impressed with every moving piece of the project, Bonaime gave the film an A-.

How to Watch Perfect Days

Here’s the bummer news for those living in the United States. Following its run at TIFF, Cannes, the Telluride Film Festival, and BFI London Film Festival, Perfect Days screened during the New York Film Festival on October 11 and 12. For now, there isn’t a U.S. release date, but those in Germany can see it on December 21, with Japanese audiences able to head to cinemas to catch the flick on December 22.

Check out the trailer for Perfect Days below and learn more about it here.