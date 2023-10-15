Horror cinema may not have always received the plaudits it deserved, but it has consistently been one of the most dynamic and daring film genres since the dawn of the medium. While there have been hundreds of noteworthy scary movies released over the decades, there have been but few horror flicks which could be described as utter perfection.

Conversation as to which horror movies deserved to be viewed in such an illustrious light exploded on the r/AskReddit forum when the community was asked which scary films could be considered 10/10 pictures. The response was all-encompassing, amassing well over a thousand comments with the ten most popular titles discussed ranging from timeless classics of the 1970s to underrated gems from more recent years.

10 'The Autopsy of Jane Doe' (2016)

OkaySureBye listed such movies as Poltergeist, Midsommar, and The Witch in their comprehensive post as being true horror perfection, but interestingly it was the Redditor's suggestion of The Autopsy of Jane Doe which sparked conversation. The 2016 horror film follows two coroners – father and son – as they conduct an autopsy on an unidentified corpse, finding bizarre clues of her death which pulls them in to a supernatural mystery.

While the film does find some of its unsettling nature in the graphic nudity and surgical imagery, it doesn’t rely on it to create an intense and creepy atmospheric thriller. kiki2k wrote “[The Autopsy of Jane Doe] is such a sleeper. 15 minutes in you’re convinced it’s a shitty b-movie and then it turns it all the way up.”

9 'Event Horizon' (1997)

A sci-fi horror film which outlasted an abysmal release and critical admonishment to become a true cult classic, Event Horizon thrives off the back of its ambitious, cosmic ideas and its unnatural horror elements. Starting as a mystery thriller, it follows a crew of astronauts sent to investigate the re-emergence of the spaceship ‘Event Horizon’ after it went missing while orbiting Neptune seven years prior.

The film soon becomes an outright visceral horror, using striking imagery and otherworldly dread to create a space horror which, when at its best, is capable of mixing it with the best films in the subgenre. OK_BUT_WASH_IT_FIRST wrote “still terrifying. A few cheesy moments but overall one of the scariest movies I’ve ever seen.”

8 'Hereditary' (2018)

Ari Aster’s modern masterpiece of horror cinema, Hereditary is widely celebrated by the horror community and general film lovers alike for its unsettling aura which has a tendency to linger long after the credits roll. It follows a family who, in the wake of the matriarch’s death, are plagued by disturbing occurrences as the horrific nature of their ancestry is revealed.

While it did stick to a familiar horror movie formula, Aster was able to imbue the film with a sinister evil which was buoyed by incredible performances from the cast, namely a striking outing from Toni Collette. cortezthatkillah said “brilliant movie… The best horror movie in a very long time.”

7 'Saw' (2004)

After a tumultuous journey for filmmakers James Wan and Leigh Whannell to get the film made, Saw became an unprecedented horror hit. After awaking to find themselves chained in a bathroom, two men realize they are trapped in a sadistic killer’s game and must work through Jigsaw’s puzzles if they are to survive.

BiodecayYT mentioned the film in the post, commenting “the first Saw movie it was amazing!”. Highlighting the film’s visceral effect on audiences, Organic_Aide4330 replied sharing their experience of seeing it at the cinema, saying “the collective gasp of the whole cinema when he got up off the floor was something I still haven’t witnessed again.”

6 'The Shining' (1980)

An unrelenting symphony of mounting dread and eerie suspense, there are many who would have The Shining as the greatest horror movie ever made. Stanley Kubrick’s unnerving masterpiece follows the Torrance family as they relocate to the remote Overlook Hotel as caretakers for the winter where the establishment’s paranormal presence takes its toll on the young family.

With outstanding performances and a sickening tension which builds over the film’s 146-minute runtime, it remains an engrossing though exhausting dive into nightmarish terror. Extension_Cucumber10 simply said “it’s the best ever.” to support their claim of The Shining being a 10/10 horror movie.

5 'The Ring' (2002)

Adapted from the Japanese horror film Ringu which was itself an adaptation of the 1991 novel ‘Ring’ by Koji Suzuki, The Ring is a taut blending of mystery thrills and supernatural horror which took audiences by storm when it was released in 2002. It follows investigative reporter Rachel Keller (Naomi Watts) as, in the wake of her niece’s death, she looks into a cursed videotape which reportedly kills people who watch it and unravels the mystery behind its origin.

As a product of its time, the film’s tight connection to early 2000s technology and VHS tapes may mean its terror is somewhat diluted now, but it remains a creepy movie and the effect it had on viewers of the time won’t soon be forgotten. huffbuffer cited the film’s “creepy visuals” as being a major reason for its horrific perfection.

4 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Often regarded as being the greatest and most terrifying horror movie of all time, The Exorcist is the pinnacle of possession terror. Having displayed unusual and disturbing behavior, a young girl is taken to medical experts by her mother who learns that her daughter is possessed by a demon and enlists the help of two priests to perform an exorcism.

With its atmospheric intensity, its overbearing supernatural themes, and its phenomenal grounding in family drama, The Exorcist remains a truly haunting movie for a wide number of reasons. HHSquad commented that it “should be the top answer… the apex of the horror genre. I get chills every time I hear the start of “Tubular Bells”.”

3 'Scream' (1996)

As a self-aware slasher film released in response to the subgenre’s boom throughout the 1980s, Scream is a semi-satirical though undeniably scary slasher flick which occupies a special place in the hearts of horror movie fans the world over. The Wes Craven masterpiece follows a high-schooler still grieving the murder of her mother who must face off against a masked killer targeting her and her classmates.

MarvZealousoriginally nominated the movie on the subreddit post, highlighting its willingness to have fun with the genre’s tropes. Voicedtunic responded in the thread, saying “Scream is one of those I came to respect so much more after looking at the context of the time and how really incredible it was for its time. Now it’s my favorite slasher movie of all time!”

2 'Alien' (1979)

A superb meshing of sci-fi and horror which remains as terrifying today as it was when released in 1979, Alien is a timeless masterpiece of the genre. It follows a cargo crew in space who respond to a mysterious distress signal only to find themselves being attacked by a lethal alien hunter.

Ridley Scott’s knack for building great atmospheric tension combined with strong performances and H. R. Giger’s chilling design for the xenomorph to make for an unforgettably horrifying experience. Commenting on its standing within horror, MercurialMedusienne said “some people call it sci-fi horror or suspense horror, but honestly to me, it’s the best slasher movie out there. Just so happens the slasher is a xenomorph.”

1 'The Thing' (1982)

Released in 1982, John Carpenter’s sci-fi horror The Thing remains a defining classic of the horror genre as its practical effects and mounting tension make for the ultimate monster horror flick. Taking place at an American research base in Antarctica, it follows a crew of scientists as they are killed off one-by-one by a deadly alien which can assume the form of its victims.

While it was only a middling box office performer and received negative reviews upon release, The Thing has become a beloved horror classic. Praising its durability, Necht0n citing its practical effects, great characters, and its ability to build genuine tension as its greatest strengths.

