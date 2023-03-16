There is something about watching the love lives of strangers unfold on reality TV that is endlessly captivating. While we may not want excessive drama in our own relationships, boy, is it fun to gawk at other people’s outrageous decisions and unlikely couplings. The long-awaited Perfect Match is the holy grail of Netflix reality series, with audiences dubbing it the Avengers: Endgame of the Netflix Multiverse. Fan favorites and established villains of the various streaming hits have gathered for another shot at meaningful connection, and they bring their lore with them.

For many years, the LGBTQIA+ community has been banging down the doors of these series and their painstakingly heteronormative structures. We all know that romances in the real world contain so much more diversity than what we see on TV, so then why is the reality genre so reluctant to reflect that? Unlike narrative TV programs that venture further and further down a path of inclusivity, dating shows continue to ice out queer demographics. The mega-popular series Love Island has gone public with their unwillingness to compromise the structure of the show to include same-sex couples. Other series, such as The Bachelorette, have tried and failed to simply morph a show intended for straight audiences into something that might be attractive to a queer crowd.

Netflix has had immense success with its dating and reality programs, but recent hits like Love is Blind have given a platform to subjects with less-than-desirable reactions to finding out their partners are bisexual. Time and time again, the format of a dating show is cited as the reason why LGBTQIA+ inclusion is logistically difficult. When Perfect Match premiered this year, it was finally a chance for a little reinvention within the confines of this genre. Being a completely fresh series, they leaned into their ability to veer away from a strictly-straight format. The stars had finally aligned for some gay visibility on a smash-hit dating competition. So how on earth did this series still manage to get it so darn wrong?

Bi Visibility Turns Into Biphobia

Perfect Match blurs the line between a competition show and a dating show. The goal is to find love, yes, but there is also an elected “winning couple” and an envy-inducing prize. This means that there is a certain amount of strategy involved in not being left “un-matched” at the end of each episode and being forced to leave the house…alone (as host Nick Lachey repeatedly emphasizes). When Abbey Humphreys is brought into the house, it is purely tactical. For the first time, two women are set up on a blind date. At this late stage of the competition, this matchmaking maneuver causes a rift between one of the more well-established couples, Francesca Farago and Damian Powers, making them less likely to take the crown. As this love triangle plays out, Abbey is reduced to collateral damage.

Upon her introduction, she and Francesca bond over having both been raised in religious households and feeling conflicted about their bisexuality from a young age. Following the date, Francesca voices compassion for Abbey’s lack of experience with women and her hesitancy to be out publicly. This openness and honesty seem to signal a promising start for these two, but soon after their first night as a matched couple, Francesca shares a passionate kiss with another female, bisexual member of the house, Kariselle Snow. She too, by the way, is in a pretty serious relationship within the villa with Joey Sasso (Having trouble keeping up? Me too.). Abbey sees this kiss from afar and is immediately uncomfortable with Francesca’s lack of commitment to their partnership. When she later confronts her match about the kiss, Francesca dismisses her concerns, insisting the two are just friends that share an “innocent kiss” from time to time. At this point, Abbey makes it clear that she’s having second thoughts about Francesca taking their newfound connection seriously. Hooking up with other people without her knowledge or consent is a breach of trust by her standard.

Now, considering the environment and the speed with which these couples are thrown together and torn apart, crossed wires like this are bound to happen. What is troubling is that despite this clear communication of boundaries, Abbey’s concerns are still invalidated. Francesca claims that Abbey’s real issue must be her inexperience in dating women, implying that this is standard behavior in such a relationship. Her disregard for Abbey’s feelings reinforces negative stereotypes that feed into biphobia. Other members of the house also excuse this act, chalking it up to Francesca and Kariselle as “both being flirtatious people”. Abbey then continuously refers to herself as “fragile” and “sensitive” because that is what she’s made to believe. This insecurity is a result of not being heard and her needs not being treated with respect. Feeling comfortable enough to express your likes and dislikes to your partner is an absolute must in any relationship, no matter how new. The way this interaction plays out makes viewers want to pick sides, framing one person to be “the villain”, this is unfortunate considering it is the only glimpse of a queer relationship we see throughout the series.

Fetishization Is not Empowerment

Abbey’s arrival stirs up a lot of candid conversations about sexuality. The fact that these conversations even made it to air is a huge step forward. Episode 8 contains a lengthy chat between Kariselle and her boyfriend Joey about her lived experiences as a bisexual woman. As she pours her heart out about her unsupportive past relationships and fears, she makes the important point that just because she is in a relationship with a man, that doesn’t mean that her sexuality should be called into question. Joey listens and offers reassurance that he embraces Kariselle for exactly who she is.

Where this wholesome interaction goes awry are Joey’s additional comments about just how supportive he is of Kariselle’s bisexuality. He jokes that his parents refer to him as a “sick bastard” because he prefers women who are interested in other women. During this conversation and immediately after her and Francesca’s kiss, he makes it excruciatingly clear that he would be more than okay if Kariselle ever wanted to invite another woman into their relationship. He cheers, “God that’s beautiful… I support this 150%,” adding, “Francesca, you are always welcome to spend the night in our room” as he and Damian look on. Damian later shares his thoughts in a talking-head interview: “Francesca being bisexual is something that is new to me and it’s hot. I don’t know what else to tell you.”

Both of these men are confusing fetishization for empowerment when they gloat about how open-minded they are about their girlfriends’ sexual identities. In reality, it seems as though these men are only receptive to conversations around queerness in their own relationships when there is something in it for them. Kariselle gushes over Joey’s acceptance of her when in actuality, these women are being dehumanized. There is never one critical word about the boys’ objectifying reactions, giving the impression that this is what progressive relationships look like, and that these conversations are in fact healthy and normal. Without trying to police what other people’s comfort level is, or what their expectations are of their partners, these couples did not set a high bar for productive conversations around bisexuality on TV.

At the end of the day, we have to meet Perfect Match where it lives. If we’re looking for thoughtful inclusion and considerate conversations about sexuality, reality TV is definitely the wrong place to look. These contestants are just playing the game as it was intended to be played: with a lot of drama. It’s unfair to penalize them for raunchy behavior because they have the added weight of stereotypes and representation on their backs. We’ve come a long way from the days of A Shot At Love With Tila Tequila, but the immature and bumbling discussions about bisexuality on Perfect Match remind us that we still have so very far to go.

