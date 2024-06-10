The Big Picture Drama unfolds in Perfect Match Season 2 as Dominique Defoe and Bryton Constantin clash over hate speech and differing viewpoints.

Dominique reveals her true feelings about Bryton, emphasizing that their arguments were not accurately portrayed.

Perfect Match continues to showcase intense moments as new singles arrive to shake up the existing couples.

Perfect Match Season 2 had a dramatic start. The original cast members had to couple up with someone. Dominique Defoe of Too Hot to Handle and Bryton Constantin of Squid Game The Challenge chose each other, but it went south quickly. They were yelling at each other on the first night while other couples were making out in bed.

The episodes showed Bryton claiming yoga wasn't a real workout. He refused to take Dominique's advice during a compatibility challenge, then asked her what she majored in to question her intelligence. Dominique cried, but later dumped him for someone else. She addressed how her interactions with Bryton were portrayed on the show.

Perfect Match Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date February 14, 2023 Creator Chris Coelen

Dominique Says She Wasn’t Into Bryton on 'Perfect Match'

Close

Dominique said, despite what Perfect Match portrayed, she's not attracted to toxic men in a TikTok. "The arguments that were shown between me and my first match about yoga, about the challenge, were absolutely not the main reason why we were arguing," she said. "We were actually arguing because I was standing up for entire groups of people, and he continuously was saying hateful rhetoric."

She said that she was anxious about how their "explosive and angry arguments over hate speech" would be portrayed as her overreacting for no reason. "I came in so hopeful and happy and wanting love and to have a man use me as a platform for hate speech was obviously not what I was expecting," the Too Hot to Handle alum said.

Dominique said she knew she didn't like Bryton on the first night and cried over how their interactions were depicted. The writer said there were moments of weakness where she was worried about coming across as angry, so she tried to be palatable. "That was self-doubt and fear," she said. The dancer later said she was dealing with homophobia and misogyny. She advised her followers never to be nice to a man in fear of coming across as angry.

The later episodes show Dominique leaving Bryton for Chris Hahn of Dated & Related. However, he too showed red flags by focusing on her sexuality. Bryton made a TikTok saying he was happy he left before the kissing challenge. "Why were you so mean to everyone? this was supposed to be your redemption arc!" a viewer commented. "I was just being logical and real, everyone on reality TV is fake," Bryton replied.

Perfect Match is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix