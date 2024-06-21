The Big Picture Perfect Match is a thrilling and unpredictable reality show that captivates both contestants and viewers.

The show's unique format features compatibility challenges and a race against time to find the perfect match.

Viewers can expect a rollercoaster of emotions, with intense drama, connections, and surprises throughout the season.

Netflix has revolutionized the world of reality television, and season 2 of Perfect Match is a prime example of its success. This captivating show provides fans with a range of emotions and entertainment, from laughter to surprise, with each episode being more jaw-dropping than the one before. Perfect Match takes the concept of dating shows to a whole new level by bringing together hopeful singles from Netflix reality shows and submerging them in a shared home in a tropical setting. What sets Perfect Match apart is its thrilling compatibility challenges, which keep viewers hooked. These challenges are not only highly entertaining to watch but also serve as a foundation for the couples to showcase their chemistry and connection. Their ultimate goal? To find their perfect match within the group. By the end of the night, each person must find their match to secure their place in the house. It's a race against time, as the two contestants left unmatched are forced to bid farewell to the house and their fellow contestants.

Perfect Match is a rollercoaster of emotions, offering a thrilling and unpredictable journey for the contestants and the audience. With its unique format and gripping challenges, this show is a must-watch for anyone seeking an exhilarating dose of reality television. The cast of Perfect Match season 2 includes Elys Hutchinson, Harry Jowsey, Micah Lussier, Tolu Ekundare, Stevan Ditter, Izzy Zapata, Jessica Vestal, Kaz Bishop, Alara Taneri, Christine Obanor, Chris Hahn, Dominique Defoe, Holly Scarfone, Dom Gabriel, Brittan Byrd, Bryton Constantin, Nigel Jones, Xanthi Perdikomatis, Jake Cunningham, Trevor Sova, Justin Assada, and Melinda Melrose. Collider spoke with Hutchinson about her time on the show, connections, and how it differs from other dating shows she's participated in.

Perfect Match Release Date February 14, 2023 Cast Nick Lachey Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Story By Chris Coelen Streaming Service(s) Netflix Showrunner Chris Coelen Expand

Elys Details the Major Differences Between 'Perfect Match' and 'Too Hot To Handle'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

COLLIDER: Among the original cast, who were you most surprised to see coming into the house on day one?

ELYS HUTCHINSON: I really didn't know who to expect coming into the house; however, I was surprised to see new faces I'd never seen on TV. For example, Tolu & Bryton's show hadn't come out on Netflix yet.

COLLIDER: In what ways does the show differ from your experience on Too Hot To Handle?

ELYS HUTCHINSON: Too Hot to Handle was a much calmer, slower pace. It allowed you to take your time and really trust the person you're with. Perfect Match was equally an amazing experience, but it caused a lot more questions, tension, and speed to the process as you're up for being swapped out back your match fast. It also brought a lot more temptation with the mixers.

I also feel like on Too Hot to Handle, no one had been on TV before, but with Perfect Match, everyone had already been on TV, so it was harder to know what was for the cameras and what was wholesome. I didn't have the cleanest track run, but ultimately, I don't regret anything; I didn't handle how I went about the mixer & matching with Bryton towards Justin. However, a lot of conversations didn't make the Final Cut with Justin & how the show is edited can cause confusion & a worse outcome of the situation being played out on screen.

Elys Explains Her Awkward Conversation with Harry Jowsey

Close

COLLIDER: You and Harry seemed to hit it off well in the beginning. Do you still think Micah is to blame for causing a divide between you and Harry?

ELYS HUTCHINSON: I wouldn't say blame. Ultimately, Jess and Harry had way more of a connection, and I was very happy for Harry despite what the internet thinks. It's a TV show that wants spice and drama, so of course, days after how Harry treated me, there was frustration on my behalf. But that's a whole other story.

COLLIDER: Is there more that we didn't get to see of the awkward conversation you had with Harry when he chose to match with Jessica?

ELYS HUTCHINSON: Absolutely! There was way more to it, and two or three other totally different heated conversations didn't make it to the cut.

Related ‘Perfect Match’ Star Tolú Ekundare Hits Out at Dom Gabriel Tolú claims the cameras showed Dom better than he was "It was worse. It was 10 times worse in real life."

COLLIDER: You made a great power play by matching with your friend Chris. Was it to give yourself another chance at finding a real connection with someone else, or was it all to rub it in Harry's face?

ELYS HUTCHINSON: Of course, I wanted to stay in the house to meet someone new or spark a flame with someone I previously had my eyes on. I said the very first night. I thought a few of the guys were very good-looking and I was into them. It amused me massively that after how Harry spoke to me, he thought I was out of the house - it definitely made me laugh seeing his face when I was still very much there. Put yourself in my shoes after how he disrespected me.

With the Season Ending, Elys Talks Connection with Justin and Bryton

COLLIDER: What can fans expect from you in the upcoming episodes?

ELYS HUTCHINSON: Ohhh gosh, a much happier, lighter version. I had a lot of chemistry with Bryton, so it definitely was spicier on my side. I'm not sure what will be in the edit, but I felt a lot happier. It makes me sad seeing how I didn't look my happiest throughout, but the last ten days were by far my happiest with Bryton. Having said that, Justin is an amazing person, and I definitely fancied him a lot as well as laughed a hell of a lot with him. He's absolutely hilarious & a great guy and there is not a mean bone in his body. I just knew he was falling deeply, and I didn't see myself getting to that point. So it wouldn't have been fair on Justin to stay matched.

Perfect Match Season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix