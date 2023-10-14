The Big Picture Francesca Farago has an estimated net worth of a few million, which is likely to have increased due to her appearances on reality shows like Perfect Match and her expanding social media following.

Farago didn't make much money from her appearances on reality TV shows like Too Hot to Handle. Contestants were not paid but received free accommodations and a luxury vacation experience.

The majority of Farago's net worth comes from her social media presence, where she earns an average of a few grand a month in sponsored posts on Instagram. She also runs a successful OnlyFans account and shares a YouTube channel with her fiancé, further contributing to her income.

Francesca Farago recently announced that she bought a home and is planning an elaborate destination wedding with her fiancé, Jesse Sullivan. But how does the reality TV star afford her lavish lifestyle, and what is her net worth? She became a public figure on shows like Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, but that’s not how she earned the bulk of her impressive income. Here's how the Netflix star makes her money, including social media sponsorships, her OnlyFans account, and her business, Farago the Label.

Farago first stepped into the public eye on the reality dating show Too Hot to Handle, where she and her castmate Harry Jowsey first met. The duo stirred up trouble for the rest of the cast as they flagrantly broke the rules of the retreat, costing the group thousands of dollars in prize money. But they earned it back by the finale, and it all seemed like it was worth it when they got engaged after the show.

But their romance didn't last, and the two endured a bitter breakup. The former lovers shaded each other on social media, and Jowsey went on to date Farago's friend, Georgia Hassarati. They have since broken up, and Farago and Hassarati's friendship ended due to the relationship. Farago made an appearance on Love Is Blind: After the Altar as cast member Damian Powers' friend. She then searched for love on reality TV once again on season 1 of Perfect Match, where the Vancouver native explored connections with Powers, Dom Gabriel, and Abbey Humphreys. She chose to leave the show single and immediately reconnected with her TikTok star ex, Sullivan.

What Is 'Perfect Match' and 'Too Hot to Handle' Star Francesca Farago's Net Worth?

In May 2022, TheThings reported that Farago had an estimated net worth of $3 million. However, due to her increased exposure since then on Perfect Match and gaining a larger social media following, as well as her expanding business opportunities, it's likely that Farago's current net worth is significantly higher now.

But the reality star didn't earn her millions by making entertaining TV. According to Too Hot to Handle season 1 star Bryce Hirschberg, contestants weren't paid at all for their appearance on the show. Instead, they received an all-expenses-paid trip to stay at a luxury resort in Punta Mita, Mexico, including food, drink, and accommodation, for the duration of filming.

"There was no fee," Hirschberg revealed on the Hollywood Raw podcast (as reported by Express). "The way they pitched it was, 'Oh Bryce, you're going to make a ton of money after this anyway. You're going to get a ton of exposure.'" But the reality star wasn't complaining. "It's a luxury vacation with hot singles... on Netflix. That's easy money. And a five-star chef. I never ate that good in my life... or since! They looked after us."

By the finale of the show, Farago was one of 10 contestants who got to split the $75,000 prize money. That's just $7,500 (before taxes) for the season. Although it's unknown how much (or if) Perfect Match contestants were paid, it's likely that Netflix followed a similar structure for their later reality show, promising exposure over a paycheck.

The bulk of Farago's net worth likely comes from her social media. With 6.2 million followers on Instagram, Farago is considered a "mega influencer." According to NerdWallet, Instagram influencers with over 1 million followers, like Farago, earn an average of $15,356 per month in sponsored posts. Farago also runs a successful OnlyFans account, where she posts "exclusive content too hot to post anywhere else!!" The reality star currently does not charge a subscription fee to follow her account, but she likely charges to view spicy locked posts. Stars are known to make staggering amounts on OnlyFans, so Farago is probably making a pretty penny there. Farago also shares a YouTube channel with her fiancé that has 304,000 subscribers. According to Scalefluence, "the average YouTuber typically earns $18 for every 1,000 ad views, which means that they can make $600-$1,000 per week for an audience of 100,000 subscribers." So, the Too Hot to Handle star could be making triple that number each week from her YouTube channel alone.

Farago also owns a successful line of swimwear that she launched in 2020. Her brand is called Farago the Label, and she modeled many of her own products while appearing on Perfect Match. The reality star, who is an animal rights advocate and follows a strict vegan diet, touts sustainability as her brand's main priority on Farago the Label's website. Leftover fabric from her line is turned into beds for animals and donated to shelters. While many celebrities put their names on products made cheaply in bulk, Farago claims her brand "is the opposite of fast fashion." The swimsuits are designed to last for multiple seasons and are made of biodegradable Italian fabric. "Each piece is carefully handmade by a vegan, Peta-Approved, Brazilian swimwear manufacturer," the website states. "Our goal is to make every aspect of our brand as sustainable and ethically responsible as possible." Besides being sustainable and environmentally friendly, Farago's company also focuses on body positivity and inclusivity.

Although Perfect Match star Francesca Farago has appeared on multiple Netflix reality TV shows and owns a swimwear line, it's likely that her impressive $3 million+ net worth stems mostly from her social media presence on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and OnlyFans. Since she is currently planning her wedding, it's safe to say fans won't be seeing her on any upcoming reality dating series. "I'm definitely done with dating shows. That's a given," she confirmed to Variety in February. But that doesn't mean Farago won't still be in front of cameras. "I am planning to get more into the hosting realm. I would do a Challenge show or something that didn’t involve dating." Fans will just have to wait and see what's next for the reality star, and in the meantime, they can follow the many social media channels that contribute to her growing net worth.